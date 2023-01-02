Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues pushing to sign Enzo Fernandez; club handed Joao Felix loan opportunity, and more - January 2, 2023

Chelsea stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (January 1) at the City Ground in the Premier League. Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead early in the first half, but the hosts rallied through Serge Aurier after the break.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are pushing to sign Enzo Fernandez. Elsewhere, the London giants have the chance to sign Joao Felix on loan this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Chelsea pushing to sign Enzo Fernandez, says Fabrizio Romano

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are eager to complete a move for Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean has endeared himself to the Blues’ hierarchy after a fabulous outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old was a first-team regular for La Albiceleste as they won the coveted tournament.

Hrach Khachatryan



Chelsea will push this week to get Enzo Fernandez's deal done, it's really advanced, but it's not completed yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are working to complete a move for the player this week.

“At the moment, there are negotiations ongoing for Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea will push this week to get it done; it’s really advanced, but it’s not completed yet. It will depend on Benfica, on president Rui Costa who always said he wanted €120m clause or nothing,” said Romano.

He added:

“It’s always open to other clubs until it’s done, but Liverpool will not pay €120m clause and never made an official bid despite fake news around. Chelsea would ideally like a different structure to the €120m clause, but the player really wants to join. It will be up to Benfica, though, so we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

Fernandez is a vital part of the Benfica midfield and has registered three goals and five assists from 25 games across competitions this season.

Blues handed Joao Felix loan opportunity

Joao Felix could be on the move this month.

Chelsea have the chance to sign Joao Felix on loan this month, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The Blues are among the clubs hot on the heels of the Portuguese forward. The 23-year-old is no longer first-choice at Atletico Madrid, and the La Liga giants are ready to let him leave on loan. Potter is in dire need of attacking reinforcements this month and could be tempted to move for Felix.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4046161/2023/0… Atletico Madrid ready to loan Joao Felix - Man Utd & Arsenal main contenders at present. Both expressing firm interest in 23yo forward but at nowhere near €21m package #Atleti currently want (€15m fee + €6m wages for 6 months) @TheAthleticFC Atletico Madrid ready to loan Joao Felix - Man Utd & Arsenal main contenders at present. Both expressing firm interest in 23yo forward but at nowhere near €21m package #Atleti currently want (€15m fee + €6m wages for 6 months) @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4046161/2023/0…

However, securing a temporary move for the youngster would be a costly affair. Despite his recent struggles at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Portuguese’s stock remains high.

Los Rojiblancos want €21 million to part ways with their prized asset, which includes a loan fee of €15 million and €6 million towards his gross salary. The 23-year-old has registered five goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the player.

Stan Collymore advises Chelsea fans to be patient with Graham Potter

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Chelsea fans to be patient with Graham Potter.

The Englishman is under pressure after a difficult run of results recently. The Blues are eighth in the Premier League after 16 games and have lost three of their last five games. Potter’s position at Stamford Bridge has come under scrutiny even though he only took charge in September.

CBS Sports Golazo



Graham Potter's first four Premier League matches as Chelsea manager: WWWD
Since then: LLLWD

In an exclusive interview with Caught Offside, Collymore said that co-owner Todd Boehly brought in the Englishman with the club’s long-term future in mind.

“Todd Boehly’s plan for Graham Potter was for him to come in and help with the running of the club from the youth academy upwards. Chelsea wanted more than just a head coach. They wanted to bring someone in who is capable of identifying a future Romelu Lukaku, or a future Kevin De Bruyne and ensure they fulfil their potential while at the club, as opposed to moving on, like we’ve seen happen in the past,” said Collymore.

He added:

“I think that unfortunately for Chelsea, the biggest problem is the fact that for two decades, their supporters have become so used to witnessing a conveyor belt of managers come in as soon as things aren’t going so well. So their mentality is already ‘Potter isn’t doing well, rip his contact up and get someone else in.’ and that runs contrary to Boehly’s philosophy of being a new guy and doing things differently”

Potter will have his task cut out when his team face Manchester City next in the league on Thursday (January 5).

