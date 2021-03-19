Boca Juniors chief in contact with Manchester United's Edinson Cavani over summer move - Reports 

Boca Juniors are reportedly favorites to land Edinson Cavani from Manchester United this summer and a new report from Argentina could lay further credence to this claim.

A report by Infobae suggests Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano's decision to get Argentine citizenship could be in order for the club to free up extra space for a foreigner.

They also report that Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme is in 'direct contact' with Edinson Cavani, which was confirmed by the player's father last week.

The Uruguay international joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020 and has since proved to be a useful presence on the field and in the dressing room.

Despite initially struggling with match rustiness, the former PSG man has come good and his return of six goals and two assists from 18 Premier League games underlines his abilities in front of goal.

With less than three months to go until the expiration of his deal with the Red Devils, attention has turned to what the future holds for Edinson Cavani.

Will Edinson Cavani depart Manchester United this summer?

Manchester United are interested in extending Cavani's contract

Edinson Cavani signed a one-year deal with the option of extending his time with the Red Devils. At the time of his arrival, the 34-year-old had been out of action for almost a year, while his age was also a detracting factor.

Advertisement

However, he has gone on to prove his usefulness, while his status as one of the best strikers of his generation has seen him provide guidance to the younger forwards at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated his interest in extending Cavani's contract at the club, although the player himself has not come out to publicly make a decision on his future.

Speculation has been rife in the media in recent weeks that Edinson Cavani is unhappy at Old Trafford, with his ban for alleged racism reportedly unsettling him. Rumours claim he has set his sights on exiting England and might not extend his contract.

A move back to South America could be on the cards for Edinson Cavani and the confirmation of his contact with Boca Juniors could be a sign that his future lies with the Argentine club.

The striker is currently out injured and it remains to be seen whether anything concrete will come out of his link with Boca Juniors.