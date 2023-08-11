"Boehly has lost his mind yet again" - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher calls out Chelsea owner as Moises Caicedo makes transfer decision

The Moises Caicedo transfer saga is becoming stranger than a soap opera, with Chelsea and Liverpool tussling for the services of the 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

The Blues have long been the frontrunners in the race for Caicedo but saw multiple bids turned down, as they fell short of Brighton's asking price of £100 million.

In a twist to the tale, Liverpool entered the fray, and in an 'auction' for the player on Thursday (August 10), bid £110 million (as per Eurosport) to 'win' his services. Caicedo was slated for a medical on Friday at Anfield, as per Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.

However, the player had two minds about going to Anfield despite Brighton and Liverpool agreeing transfer fees. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has informed Liverpool that he 'only wants to join Chelsea'. It's now up to the Blues to match the Reds' offer for the player.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tweeted that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has 'lost his mind' to bid £110 million for a 21-year-old. He tweeted:

"110M is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 21yr old, Boehly's has lost his mind yet again"

Screenshot of Jamie Carragher's tweet

Caicedo, one of the best young midfielders in the game currently, has two goals and three assists in 52 games across competitions for Brighton since joining them in 2021.

Chelsea and Liverpool to clash in 2023-24 Premier League opener

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are entering the new season after underwhelming 2022-23 campaigns.

While the Reds had a late flourish to narrowly miss out on the top four, the Blues finished a lowly 12th, which means they will be without European football this season. Mauricio Pochettino has been roped in to return the club to their glory days.

Having overseen a spate of departures and arrivals, the Argentine's new-look team open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home in a blockbuster clash with Liverpool.