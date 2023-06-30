"Boehly please bring him back", "Better than Sterling" - Chelsea fans urge club to re-sign player as he is set to leave PL rivals this summer

Chelsea fans are reportedly urging the club to re-sign former star player Willian who is set to leave Premier League side Fulham this summer.

Recent reports indicate that the 34-year-old winger will call it quits at Craven Cottage after Fulham failed to meet his demands. The Brazilian secured a move to the west London club in September last year, putting pen-to-paper to a one-year deal.

However, it looks as though he won't be part of Fulham's set-up for the upcoming football season and is keen on signing for another PL club (via journalist Nizzar Kinsella).

The recent development has now sparked some reactions from the fan of his former side Chelsea, who are currently excited at the prospect of having Willian for a second spell.

The 34-year-old forward spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2013-2020 following a £30 million transfer from Russian club side Anzhi Makhachkala. Willian would then go on to become a fan favorite during his time at Chelsea, registering 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 appearances for the Blues. He also won five trophies at the club, including two Premier League titles.

Amid current reports linking him with an exit from Fulham, a couple of Blues supporters have expressed their delight in having the Brazilian re-join their team once again this summer.

Here are a couple of tweets from fans in response to a fan account asking if they would accept Willian at Chelsea this summer.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



Would you take him back at Willian is set to leave Fulham this summer and will be available on a free transfer, according to @NizaarKinsella Would you take him back at #Chelsea , Blues? Willian is set to leave Fulham this summer and will be available on a free transfer, according to @NizaarKinsella.Would you take him back at #Chelsea, Blues? https://t.co/VtwbPXMKVJ

@90leathers said,

"Boehly pls bring him back for the fans."

Another fan tweeted,

"Yes he’s better than sterling."

Check out other reactions,

Nasir @AlagmaIbra @AbsoluteChelsea @NizaarKinsella Any day, one of our best wingers I can remember @AbsoluteChelsea @NizaarKinsella Any day, one of our best wingers I can remember

Willian ended the 2022-23 football campaign registering a combined total of five goals and five assists for Fulham across all competitions. One of his strikes came against his former side Chelsea, during Fulham's 2-1 victory over the Blues in January at Craven Cottage.

What can Willian offer Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea?

The 34-year-old forward is expected to call it quits with Fulham this summer, thus making him a free agent for clubs to sign in the transfer market. A couple of Blues supporters have already expressed their wish for the Brazilian to re-sign for the Stamford Bridge giants, three years after leaving the club.

At 34, Willian could still offer something tangible to Chelsea and club head coach Pochettino ahead of next season. His versatility could see him offer competition at both the left and right wing positions. He could also deputize for Blues forward Noni Madueke who seems to be the only recognized right-wing forward at the club, with Hakim Ziyech set to leave.

Willian's wealth of experience as a player could also come in handy for Pochettino who is expected to lead a relatively young Blues squad next season.

It's left to be seen as to whether the Blues would love to jump at the opportunity to bring back their former star man to Stamford Bridge this summer.

