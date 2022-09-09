“Boehly was probably thinking the same" - Ex-Premier League striker has theory as to why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that the Chelsea hierarchy sacked Thomas Tuchel due to his boring style of football.

The Blues sacked the German manager after their 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 6. It was the Blues' third loss in seven matches across all competitions this season.

The west London outfit are currently sixth in the Premier League table after winning just three matches. However, they barely scraped past West Ham United and were unconvincing against Everton and Leicester City as well.

The club's new owners spent over £271 million this summer, the highest in Europe, to bring in players like Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling.

Agbonlahor believes that the owners would have expected better performances for the team after spending such a huge amount, which is why they sacked Tuchel. He told Football Insider:

“Last season, I was extremely bored by Chelsea’s football – and this season started off the same. When you’re spending the money they have, and with the players he has available – they needed to be producing better football. Boehly was probably thinking the same. I feel like it’s going to be a better time for Chelsea."

He added:

"Tuchel’s excuses last night would have been the final straw for the owner. There are no excuses – when you have that talent in the squad, there are managers around who can do a lot better. The owner was probably thinking: ‘If it carries on like this, we’ll end up fighting for top four.’ Chelsea should be looking to be in the top two."

Tuchel joined the west London side in January of 2021, taking over from Frank Lampard. The German won the UEFA Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in his short tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter to take charge of Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg

Graham Potter will be the new head coach at Stamford Bridge after joining the west London outfit from Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday (September 8).

The English manager took the Seagulls to their best-ever Premier League finish last season as Brighton finished in ninth place. They have also started the ongoing season well, winning four out of their six matches so far.

However, Potter has now departed the club and joined Chelsea. His first match in charge of the club will likely be their Champions League fixture against Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, September 14.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Graham Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea will now be on Wednesday in the Champions League, against RB Salzburg… 🗓 Graham Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea will now be on Wednesday in the Champions League, against RB Salzburg… 🗓💙 https://t.co/FKhSW7x4Xb

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar