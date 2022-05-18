“Boring dinosaur”, “actually ruins the game” – Fans want legendary commentator to retire after ‘atrocious’ bias during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton 

Fans have criticized legendary Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler following his subdued performance during Liverpool's victory over Southampton on Tuesday, May 17.

The Saints took the lead early on thanks to a brilliant strike from Nathan Redmond in the 13th minute. Jurgen Klopp was furious with referee Martin Atkinson for not giving what appeared to be a clear foul to his side during the buildup.

Takumi Minamino equalized on his first Premier League start of the season, before Joel Matip scored a brilliant header to seal a vital comeback victory for Liverpool. The Reds moved a point behind leaders Manchester City with one game to go.

However, supporters were left unimpressed by Tyler's commentary. The 76-year-old sounded bizarrely indifferent throughout the contest, particularly when Minamino equalized midway through the first half.

Liverpool FC @LFC A big three points on the road. We keep going A big three points on the road. We keep going 👊🔴 https://t.co/Eml9oCcNfG

Tyer has been the voice of Sky Sports' Premier League coverage for nearly 30 years and is associated with some of the most memorable moments in the competition's history.

But viewers clearly felt that it was time for the broadcaster to replace Tyler, as fans of all clubs took to Twitter to slam the commentator:

Samuel @SamueILFC Martin Atkinson retiring, can Martin Tyler retire as well? No enthusiasm whatsoever, boring dinosaur. Martin Atkinson retiring, can Martin Tyler retire as well? No enthusiasm whatsoever, boring dinosaur.

Laurie @LFCLaurie The "alleged" foul.



Martin Tyler can't even hide his hatred for Liverpool can he? The "alleged" foul. Martin Tyler can't even hide his hatred for Liverpool can he?

Paul Tomkins @paul_tomkins Minamino! 1-1! Funeral from Martin Tyler. Reacts like someone has just died. Minamino! 1-1! Funeral from Martin Tyler. Reacts like someone has just died.

Mick ♿️👨🏻‍🦽 @Flakes1979 Never mind Martin Atkinson retiring any chance Martin Tyler can retire as well! So miserable when we score Never mind Martin Atkinson retiring any chance Martin Tyler can retire as well! So miserable when we score

Yoni Weisberg @yoniweisberg Matip has just scored a goal that might keep the title race alive and Martin Tyler sounds like he's just been served a shit sandwich. 🙄 Matip has just scored a goal that might keep the title race alive and Martin Tyler sounds like he's just been served a shit sandwich. 🙄

Mara @mara_lfc #LFC Martin Tyler actually ruins the game for me, get rid of him SkySports ffs sounds like he's giving a eulogy every time we attack #SOULIV Martin Tyler actually ruins the game for me, get rid of him SkySports ffs sounds like he's giving a eulogy every time we attack #SOULIV #LFC

Philip West @Philip_RJ89



This is a brilliant & exciting PL title race, and he’s commentating on games like a librarian reading a telephone book. Get him gone. By any standard, Martin Tyler’s commentary is now beyond atrocious.This is a brilliant & exciting PL title race, and he’s commentating on games like a librarian reading a telephone book. Get him gone. #SOULIV By any standard, Martin Tyler’s commentary is now beyond atrocious.This is a brilliant & exciting PL title race, and he’s commentating on games like a librarian reading a telephone book. Get him gone. #SOULIV

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on much-changed Liverpool side following victory at St.Mary's

The Merseyside club are unbeaten domestically in 2022, with an unprecedented quadruple still very much a possibility.

They'll be relying on Anfield icon Steven Gerrard to do them a favor on Sunday when he takes his Aston Villa side to Manchester City.

Klopp made nine changes to his starting lineup for the Saints game following the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea three days earlier, a decision which ended up paying off.

After the full-time whistle at St. Mary's, the German boss told BBC Sport:

"The way we played with nine changes is outstanding."

"I saw a sensational performances without rhythm. The mentality after being 1-0 down in a situation I think we agree could have been a free kick. We were all a bit outraged but the boys calmed down."

He continued:

"We scored a wonderful goal, we were never out of the game but it was open again. Second half we kept going, had spells where we didn't control the ball well enough then scored to make it 2-1 and then it was normal."

"Top game, unbelievable performance, nine changes. It worked out because of the players. If it hadn't worked out it 1000% would have been my responsibility."

Edited by Puranjay Dixit