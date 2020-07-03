Borussia Dortmund chief provides Jadon Sancho transfer update

Jadon Sancho's future has been subject to intense speculation

Sancho has been linked with a return to EPL; finances might mean he stays in Germany

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has confirmed that he expects star player Jadon Sancho to stay at the club beyond this season.

Sancho has been persistently linked with a move to the EPL, with Manchester United having highlighted him as their primary target.

"Sancho delivers added sporting value," says Zorc

Borussia Dortmund have been impacted negatively as far as finances are concerned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Zorc, a former Dortmund midfielder, has stated to German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten that he expects Sancho to stay.

“It would be naive to say that we are completely independent of how the situation will look, If there were a transfer, it would also have a certain economic dimension. But we can very well imagine going into the next year with Jadon because he simply delivers sporting added value"

Borussia Dortmund are said to value Sancho at around £115 million. Senior Manchester United officials confirming that the club are not willing to spend more than £50 million for the England international. This has led to an impasse. Sancho is said to be interested in a move to the Old Trafford outfit, but finances have to be right for the move to happen.

The 20-year old winger has been one of the best players in Germany since his arrival in 2017. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City for a bargain fee of £8 million. Since his arrival, Sancho has played 99 games in all competitions for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 43 assists. He is seen by many as a possible Ballon d'Or winner one day.

This season he has been arguably manager Lucien Favre's most important player. In 25 league starts for the club, Sancho has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists.

The right-winger has also been linked with moves to Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich over the last few months.

Borussia Dortmund have been hit financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the club said to be expecting losses of around €45 million as a result. The German giants are not expected to make big-money signings this season. They have announced the arrival of Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier on a free from Paris Saint Germain. The club are also closing in on a deal to sign teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City for a rumoured fee of €23 million.

Jude Bellingham's proposed move to Borussia Dortmund is now a done deal. Birmingham City will receive 23 million euros, and the 17 year old will sign a five year deal [BILD] #BVB pic.twitter.com/impUR2dDUO — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) July 2, 2020

Manchester United, on the other hand, are said to be still in the hunt for Sancho. The player is seen as the ideal big-money signing for their new project under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It has been reported that the club has kept aside their famed no.7 jersey for the Englishman. Sancho, who also spent some time in the Watford academy, is known to be good friends with Marcus Rashford as well.

He is regarded by many to be a trailblazer for the way he left England at a young age to play in a foreign league. However, Sancho looks destined to return to England sooner rather than later.

