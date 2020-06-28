5 players Bayern Munich could target in the upcoming transfer window | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich won their eight successive Bundesliga title earlier this month.

Here are five players who Bayern Munich could sign this summer to improve their squad further.

Bayern Munich won their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich capped off another successful Bundesliga season by thrashing Wolfsburg 4-0. Having won the German league for the eighth season running, Hansi Flick's men set a new record for successive titles won.

The Bavarians' Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was the top goal-scorer in the league with 34 goals, while Thomas Muller created the most goals, with 21.

Despite establishing such dominance in Germany, Bayern are by no means a perfect squad. Here, we look at five players Bayern Munich should target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

#1 Leroy Sane - Manchester City

Leroy Sane should join Bayern Munich this summer

Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane has long been a Bayern Munich target. This summer, the deal could very well go through. Sane has one-year left in his Manchester City contract and was close to moving to the Bavarian side last summer before a severe injury halted that move.

The 24-year old winger, whose playing style has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, is said to be extremely eager to move back to Germany after a successful four seasons in the EPL.

Sane has barely played for Pep Guardiola's men this season owing to injuries. However, last season, he was in top form. In 31 appearances for the club in the Premier League, Sane scored ten goals and provided ten assists, with his pace and directness often causing problems for opposition full-backs.

Bayern Munich are said to be reluctant to pay over €40 million for the Schalke academy product and would be willing to wait for another year to get him on a free if City reject their offer.

Bayern do not want to pay more than €40m for Leroy Sané [@cfbayern, @SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/wJjuIgRR18 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 24, 2020

Either way, odds are that Sane will soon become a Bayern Munich player.

#2 Marc Roca - Espanyol

Marc Roca could leave Espanyol this summer

Espanyol defensive midfielder Marc Roca is regarded as one of the best young prospects in La Liga at the moment. With Bayern Munich's long-serving midfielder Javi Martinez linked with a move away, a bid for fellow Spaniard Roca would not go amiss.

The 23-year old Roca has produced some great numbers for bottom-dwellers Espanyol. In 28 league appearances this season, the Spaniard has 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game, in comparison to the 31-year old Martinez's 2.1.

Roca also manages 1.5 dribbles per game, a skill that the injury-prone Martinez does not possess.

The Spaniard has a release clause of €40 million in his contract. But with Espanyol's relegation looking likely, a cheaper fee can be negotiated. The Espanyol youth product has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal in the past.

#3 Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has one year left in his contract

With just a year left in his contract, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano's future is up in the air.

Having been linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester United, the 21-year old will not be short of suitors should he decide to leave the German club. However, Bayern Munich could try and make the most of the situation.

Bayern's centre-back options, while plenty, have some problems. Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule have struggled with injuries, while Jerome Boateng is not getting any younger. Due to their woes at the back, David Alaba has had to play in that position for much of this season alongside Benjamin Pavard.

Dayot Upamecano has made 961m of forward progression with the ball at his feet in the 2019/20 Champions’ League - only Gerard Piqué & Raphaël Varane have bested him in this metric. (Via @1DavidWall) pic.twitter.com/yCFAhwdJyd — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 27, 2020

Upamecano will add some muscle to the backline, while his passing ability will help in Bayern to play out from the back. With just a year left in his contract, the Bavarians will not have to spend a fortune to bring him in.

The Frenchman has made 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, averaging 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game. He also manages 5.8 long balls per game, the highest in the Leipzig squad.

#4 Alassane Plea - Borussia Monchengladbach

Alassane Plea during his Nice days

Robert Lewandowski, now 31, has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring 34 goals in the league this season. However, Bayern Munich need to have a quality rotation option for the Polish superstar.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea is one such option. Plea has formed a dangerous attacking trident alongside Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo for Marco Rose's Gladbach this season. The French striker has scored ten goals and provided ten assists in 25 starts in the league this season.

The 27-year old, who has previously played for Nice in the French league, is capable of playing all across the frontline, with his passing and dribbling abilities standing out.

#5 Sergino Dest - Ajax

Sergino Dest looks set to leave Ajax this summer

With Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick preferring Joshua Kimmich to play in midfield, the Bavarians are reportedly on the lookout for a right-back.

They loaned in Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola in January, but have not shown any inclination of signing in permanently. With centre-back Benjamin Pavard having filled in this season, a move for Ajax right-back Sergino Dest could be a good move.

The 19-year old has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but reportedly prefers a move to Germany.

Dest has played 20 games for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season, providing four assists. He manages one key pass and one dribble per game. While those numbers need to be improved upon, there is no denying Dest's talent.

