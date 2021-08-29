Borussia Dortmund interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan - Reports 

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in talks with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan for the rest of the season.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Hudson-Odoi is keen on the move as he is in need of regular first-team football which Dortmund could provide for him.

The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in each of Chelsea's three Premier League games this season and does not seem to factor highly in Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that the Blues have not made up their minds on a potential loan deal even though the player in question is eager for a move.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came through the Chelsea academy, having joined as a seven-year-old in 2007. He made his first-team debut in 2017 and big things were expected from him.

However, then-manager Maurizio Sarri did not prioritize the youngster and this was a major cause of consternation between the Italian and fans of the club.

Bayern Munich expressed strong interest in signing Hudson-Odoi between 2018 and 2019 but he agreed terms on a new long-term deal at Chelsea which seemingly pointed to a bright future at Stamford Bridge.

That has not been the case and a combination of factors, including serious injuries and underperformance, mean that the England international has not had the trajectory many expected.

A move to Dortmund could be the break Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to make a success of his Chelsea career

Mason Mount underwent a successful loan spell at Derby County

Chelsea's strategic moves in the transfer market have further strengthened the club's attack, limiting the chances for Callum Hudson-Odoi to show his worth.

However, it is pertinent to note that he is only 20 years old and still has time on his side to rediscover his best form.

This is where the move to Dortmund could come in handy, as the Bundesliga side have shown a penchant for blooding talented players from a young age.

Furthermore, several mainstays in the current Chelsea team, including Mason Mount, Reece James and Andreas Christensen, returned from successful loans elsewhere to make a mark at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if the Chelsea hierarchy will accept Dortmund's proposal as a loan move could be beneficial to all parties involved.

