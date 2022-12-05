“Both his controversial picks have played a part” - Gary Lineker lauds Gareth Southgate’s decision involving 2 England players against Senegal

England legend Gary Lineker lauded Gareth Southgate for playing Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson during England's 3-0 FIFA World Cup win over Senegal on Sunday, December 4.

England boss Southgate started both Foden and Henderson against Senegal. The Liverpool midfielder broke the deadlock after Jude Bellingham set him up with an accurate pass inside the penalty area.

Foden, meanwhile, was the creator of both the second and third goals, with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka applying the finishing touches, respectively.

Lineker lauded Southgate for making bold calls to field both Henderson and Foden. He wrote on Twitter:

"Beautiful football again from @England. Credit to Gareth Southgate for his decisions. Both his controversial picks have played a part and scored. What a time to be alive!"

Southgate decided to drop Marcus Rashford for the Round of 16 clash. The decision seemed surprising as the Manchester United attacker scored a spectacular brace in the 3-0 win over Wales. Rashford, however, came on as a substitute against Senegal.

What did England manager Gareth Southgate say after the 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Senegal?

Southgate was impressed with the performances of England's midfield duo of Bellingham and Henderson against Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ITV after the game, Southgate said (via 90min):

"I think we were a bit sticky with the ball in the first 25-30 minutes. Senegal had a lot of energy, they pressed well, their shape was good, and really our best opportunities came from winning the ball from them, and I thought Jude (Bellingham) and Hendo (Jordan Henderson) were outstanding in that aspect of the game."

He added:

"Hendo doesn't get many for us, but I think he's been outstanding. He's such a leader, he knits the team together around the camp. He's brilliant and I think his performances have been top draw for us."

The Three Lions will return to action on Saturday, November 10, when they take on defending world champions France in the quarter-finals.

