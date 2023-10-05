“Both Moises Caicedo and I were dizzy” - Chelsea midfielder’s agent opens up on failed Liverpool transfer 

Moises Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra has opened up about the midfielder's transfer saga involving Chelsea and Liverpool this summer. Sierra said that he and the Ecuador international were unclear on which club to join amid British record bids being made.

Caicedo was the subject of major interest in the transfer market this summer, attracting the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. The Reds made a massive £111 million bid for the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, which was rather enticing, according to his agent.

However, Sierra stated that their position remained the same - if the Blues could match the Merseyside outfit's bid, their decision would become clear. He also revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was constantly in contact with the midfielder's camp.

Sierra said on Futbol sin Cassette (via LFC Transfer Room):

“Liverpool were always interested in Moisés. Even Klopp wrote to Moisés with Brighton's permission but we were clear at all times, as long as Chelsea equaled what Liverpool could do with Brighton and, as I say, they surpassed it."

Sierra added:

The Chelsea midfielder's agent further stated:

“It was a tough situation, we gave our word to Chelsea but @LFC came out of nowhere with a more stable project than Chelsea’s, long term project, and at that time both Moises and myself we were ‘dizzy’ [Confused/unsure).”

The transfer saga ended with Brighton accepting a British record bid from the Blues worth £115 million for Caicedo.

"They showed so much interest" - Liverpool summer signing's father explains why his son joined the Reds amid Chelsea interest

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister had an exponential rise in his stock last season. The Argentine international impressed with his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as La Albiceleste went on to become world champions last year.

Mac Allister attracted interest from various Premier League outfits as a result, including the Reds, Chelsea, and Manchester City. However, he snubbed the latter two in favor of a £35 million move to Anfield.

Mac Allister's father, Carlos, has now explained why he rejected interest from other English sides to join Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside outfit. He said in an interview with Liverpool Echo:

"The reason why Alexis went to Liverpool is because they showed so much interest in having him on their team. They showed a desire to count on him and we wanted Alexis to go to a team where he could be settled for the start of pre-season; move on the first day of the transfer window - all that stuff. This was so important because we wanted him to have a good preparation with the team he decided to sign with."

Carlos also talked about Jurgen Klopp's key role in the transfer:

"Jurgen Klopp was crucial a figure in the transfer. He was talking with Alexis. When he received the phone call from Jurgen it was important in deciding which team he should choose to play for. Already Alexis likes to work with Jurgen, and Jurgen likes to work with Alexis. I think that is very important for a player to train at a place where you feel loved, and also your trainer and mates trust you at every moment."

Mac Allister has made seven Premier League appearances for the Reds so far this season, recording one assist.