"Both need anger management class"- Top 10 funniest memes as 10-man Chelsea's 'worst season' on brink of top six finish after Brighton win

10-man Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 on Wednesday (May 15) to put themselves on the cusp of a return to European football next season. Fans hilariously responded on social media, particularly to Reece James' sending-off and Christopher Nkunku's celebration.

The hosts thought they should have had a penalty in the 17th minute. Facundo Buonanotte looked to have brought Marc Cucurella down in the box but VAR overturned the referee's initial decision to point to the spot.

Cole Palmer unsurprisingly opened the scoring for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the 34th minute. The English attacker netted his 22nd league goal of the season with an excellent headed finish thanks to Cucurella's assist.

Christopher Nkunku entered the fray in the 42nd minute and replaced Mykhaylo Mudryk who was brought off after a nasty challenge from Tariq Lamptey. His replacement made an impact with a goal in the second half as he bounced back from constant injury issues.

The French attacker was played through on goal by compatriot Malo Gusto. He found the back of the net with aplomb and set off to the Chelsea fans to celebrate. He produced a balloon for his trademark celebration synonymous with his RB Leipzig days.

The Stamford Bridge faithful felt Brighton's Tariq Lamptey should have been sent off in the first half for an elbow on Mudryk. That led to the Ukrainian attacker's substitution but it was the west Londoners' James who saw red.

James came on in the 69th minute but was given his marching orders 18 minutes later. The Chelsea captain kicked out at Joao Pedro after the Brazilian striker fouled him.

Pochettino was eager for his side to hold on to their lead as they edged towards sixth place. They were given a scare when Danny Welbeck pulled one back for the Seagulls in the 90+7th minute with a tidy finish.

The hosts got over the line and put themselves in touching distance of UEFA Europa League football next season. It was a tense clash that led to amusing posts on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan took aim at Reece James by suggesting he and his sister Lauren James go to anger management. The Chelsea Women's forward was similarly sent off for England at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup:

"Reece James and Lauren James. You both need anger management class."

Another fan mocked Tottenham Hotspur who are only three points ahead of their London rivals:

"'New dawn' at Spurs. 'Worst season in years' at Chelsea. 3 point gap."

Here are eight more hilarious memes as Pochettino's side edged out Brighton:

Chelsea captain Reece James' suspension will extend into next season

Reece James' red card leads to massive consequences.

Chelsea will be without James for their final game of the season after his red card tonight. They face Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (May 19) where they'll hope to wrap up a top-six finish.

However, James will also sit out his side's opening two games of the 2024-25 campaign which is a huge blow. The Englishman received a straight red card for violent conduct which means he'll serve a three-match suspension.

James only returned from a long-term recurring hamstring problem last week. He assisted on his return in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest but was unnecessarily sent off tonight.