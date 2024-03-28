Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert suggests Arsenal star has the best left foot in the Premier League

Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert picked Arsenal star Martin Odegaard as the player who has the best left foot in the English Premier League.

After spending six months on loan at the Emirates, Odegaard was signed permanently by Arsenal from Real Madrid for €40 million (with add-ons) in the summer of 2021. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength to become one of the finest playmakers in the land.

When asked to name the player with the best left foot in the league, Kluivert skipped superstars such as Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah and went with Odegaard.

"Left foot? Martin Odegaard," the Bournemouth star told Fubo TV on YouTube, via TBR Football.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder from Norway has appeared in 36 games this season across competitions, registering nine goals and seven assists.

For his part, Kluivert has played in 26 games with the Cherries this season, registering six goals and an assist. His Bournemouth side are 13th on the table with 35 points.

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal must stay undefeated if they want to win the English Premier League title

Martin Odegaard and Arsenal have emerged as legit title contenders in the English Premier League, but continue to face tough competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal are on top of the standings with 64 points from 28 matches — the same points tally as the Reds. The Cityzens aren't too far behind with 63 points to their name.

The English club's captain was pretty clear about his team's title chances and made it clear that if they want to go all the way, they have to stay undefeated.

"All the games we play are big games. We have to win every game basically. This league is so competitive, but we love it. We can't wait for the next one [game]. It's another big one coming up. We just have to keep going, keep working hard and we'll see," Odegaard said in late January, via Eurosport.

With the international break now over, Odegaard and Arsenal shift their attention to their clash with Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31). The Gunners and Cityzens could also meet in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League should they eliminate Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, respectively.

Arsenal led the table for a record 248 days last season but eventually lost the title by five points to Manchester City.