Liverpool and Manchester United keeping tabs on 18-year-old star from German second tier team - Reports

Amid uncertainty about their next manager, Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest in signing young midfielder Bence Dardai, according to HITC. Dardai is currently playing for Hertha Berlin in the second tier of German football and is considered a player with great potential.

Bence Dardai has appeared in 14 games for Hertha across all competitions. The Berlin team are attempting to enter the play-off spots and fight for their return to the Bundesliga.

The Merseysiders and the Red Devils aren't the only teams interested in the 18-year-old midfielder. Per HITC, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Milan and Juventus are also expected to pursue the young midfielder.

The Reds and the Bavarians are in search of a new manager, with Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel set to leave in the summer. Hence, any transfer talks are not expected to happen before the appointment of a new coach.

Liverpool hiring Xabi Alonso would be a 'big risk' for the Basque manager, says former teammate

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp after the end of the season. The Basque manager is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen, which means that the Reds will need to agree to a fee with the Germans to hire Alonso.

Former teammate Ryan Babel believes a move to the English giants could hurt Alonso's coaching future.

"I think maybe to replace Klopp, it would be a big risk for him. Of course, you can see he's a good manager in the making. But the difference with Leverkusen and Liverpool is that with Leverkusen, it's okay if you do well but with the Reds, you have to do well," Babel told the Liverpool ECHO, via Liverpool.com.

"I think it would be better for him to step in at a different time. Even though this is the perfect time, I think it will be very difficult and the pressure is very high to replace Klopp," he added.

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as well while staying with Bayer Leverkusen for another season is a possibility. As for the Merseysiders, Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are also candidates to take over and replace Jurgen Klopp.