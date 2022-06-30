Boxer Ebanie Bridges left heartbroken by Raphinha's impending move to Chelsea

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges has been left heartbroken by Raphinha’s impending transfer to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have been closing in on Brazilian forward Raphinha. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have reached an agreement with Leeds United for a £60 million fee, but personal terms are yet to be agreed upon.

Chelsea are waiting to hear from the player and his agent Deco, who supposedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona four months ago. Alongside Barcelona, Arsenal are also set to try to sign the player “until the end.”

Being a Leeds United supporter, the thought of losing one of the best players in the team has left Bridges in tatters. Taking to her Twitter handle, the IBF female bantamweight title-holder took the help of a crying GIF to express her feelings.

Here's what she had to say about Raphinha’s potential switch to west London:

Since joining from Stade Rennais in 2020 for a £16.7 million fee, Raphinha has been one of the first names on Leeds United’s team sheet. The Brazilian winger featured in 30 Premier League games in his debut season, recording six goals and nine assists in the division.

Last season (2021-22), he improved his goalscoring, recording 11 goals and three assists in 35 appearances in the English top flight.

Raphinha would be a fine addition to Thomas Tuchels’ Chelsea

If the Blues manage to agree personal terms with Raphinha, he could become the first signing in the Todd Boehly era. The player has already proved himself in the Premier League and we believe he will have no issues settling down in west London.

The Brazil international is quick, confident, smart, and, most importantly, a hard worker. For Tuchel’s high-octane system to work, wingers are required to be on their toes for most of the match. Raphinha, who seemingly has endless stamina, should have no issues catering to that particular requirement.

LiveScore @livescore Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined Raphinha has more Premier League goal contributions in the last two seasons than Pulisic and Ziyech combined 🔵✨🔜 https://t.co/00yETOLTx4

The 25-year-old is also an excellent crosser and has a knack for cutting inside from the right flank. Both of his traits could go a long way in helping Chelsea improve their lackluster showings in front of goal next season.

