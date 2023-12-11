"Boys are firmly behind the manager" - Manchester United star plays down suggestions that Erik ten Hag is losing the dressing room

Scott McTominay insists Manchester United players are behind Erik ten Hag as the pressure continues to grow on the Red Devils boss.

Ten Hag's men suffered a humiliating 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (December 9). It looked as though United had turned a corner by beating Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday but the club's inconsistent form once again took hold.

Reports early last week claimed that Ten Hag lost 50% of the Manchester United dressing room. It was a case of deja vu with the Dutchman's predecessors similarly losing the trust of their players.

However, McTominay stressed that the Red Devils squad are behind Ten Hag and that there is no toxicity behind closed doors. He said (via The Stretford Paddock):

"It is not like the other managers when it has been toxic at times. Boys are firmly behind the manager."

McTominay has been an unlikely hero for Manchester United following a summer of speculation over his future. The Scottish midfielder is the side's top scorer, with six goals in 17 games across competitions.

The 27-year-old scored a brace in the Red Devils' 2-1 victory against Chelsea. But, he was part of a shameful performance on the whole from United in their calamitous loss to Bournemouth.

Ten Hag on his plan to beat Bayern Munich with Manchester United's hopes of staying in Europe at stake

Erik ten Hag's side are dangerously close to exiting the Champions League.

Manchester United turn their attention to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow (December 12), Ten Hag's side need to beat the Bundesliga giants and hope Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen draw to remain in Europe's elite club competition.

It's been a dismal Champions League campaign for the Red Devils thus far. They sit bottom of Group A, with just four points from five games. Ten Hag is looking to motivate his players ahead of a daunting task against Bayern (via The United Stand):

"We have to work about that. It is my responsibility, to improve the team. I will give everything, the team will as well. I can show them the clips from Chelsea. If we have a good plan we can beat any opponent."

Manchester United have to become the first team to beat Bayern in the Champions League group stages in six years and 39 games. Thomas Tuchel's men are also licking their wounds from a woeful 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this past weekend.