"Brazil have a very good chance of being world champions" - Valdo on PSG superstar Neymar as Selecao's 'greatest hope' ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Brazil international Valdo has hailed PSG star Neymar as the country's 'greatest hope' at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Selecao, drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, are looking to end a 20-year wait for a record sixth title. Neymar will obviously be their biggest star at the Qatar showpiece, which could also be his last appearance on the world stage.

The former Barcelona man sent shockwaves last year when he said that the 2022 World Cup could be his final appearance in the competition. He's only 30 and could realistically play the next edition in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but there are serious question marks.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA Neymar Jr believes the unity in the Brazil squad can help carry them through the pressure of a World Cup campaign Neymar Jr believes the unity in the Brazil squad can help carry them through the pressure of a World Cup campaign 💪 https://t.co/79wspqIzWo

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, Neymar's Brazil teammate, revealed earlier this year that the latter is contemplating an international retirement after the upcoming World Cup.

If he has indeed decided to hang up his boots with the Canaries, the former Barcelona man would want to bow out by winning the ultimate prize. So far, Neymar hasn't had much luck in the competition, losing out in the semi-finals and quarter-finals in the two previous World Cups.

In what could be Neymar's third and final World Cup appearance, Valdo, who has made 45 appearances for Brazil, feels the prolific forward could steer the Selecao to glory if he's in fine fettle.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said:

"Neymar is our greatest hope for the World Cup. I am sure of one thing: if he feels good, Brazil have a very good chance of being world champions."

Brazil won their fifth and latest World Cup title in 2002 after beating Germany in the final, courtesy of a brace from Ronaldo. Since then, they have had disappointing finishes, including a quarterfinal exit in the 2018 edition following a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



L'importance d'avoir un grand Neymar pour le Brésil cet hiver au Qatar selon Valdo ( "Neymar est notre plus grand espoir pour le Mondial. Je suis certain d’une chose : s'il se sent bien, le Brésil a de très grandes chances d’être champion du monde"L'importance d'avoir un grand Neymar pour le Brésil cet hiver au Qatar selon Valdo ( @YassinNfaoui "Neymar est notre plus grand espoir pour le Mondial. Je suis certain d’une chose : s'il se sent bien, le Brésil a de très grandes chances d’être champion du monde"L'importance d'avoir un grand Neymar pour le Brésil cet hiver au Qatar selon Valdo (@YassinNfaoui) https://t.co/lnonGbKf2F

Tite's swashbuckling team have great hopes this year after cruising through the qualifiers unscathed and are on a 13-game unbeaten run.

Neymar is already a Brazil legend

Regardless of how Brazil fare at the upcoming World Cup, Neymar will go down in history as one of their greatest players of all time.

B/R Football @brfootball



Only three away from equaling Pelé's record as Brazil's all-time top scorer 74 international goals for NeymarOnly three away from equaling Pelé's record as Brazil's all-time top scorer 74 international goals for NeymarOnly three away from equaling Pelé's record as Brazil's all-time top scorer 🇧🇷 https://t.co/6Lqzt1nqxg

In 119 appearances with the national team, he has struck an amazing 74 goals, including six at the World Cup in ten games. Only Pele has bagged more strikes for the Canaries with 77. His long-standing record could be surpassed by the PSG ace, who's in great form.

