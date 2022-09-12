"Brazil have great players but they're not better than Portugal!" - Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix makes defiant national team claim

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix recently shared his take on a potential clash between the Brazil and Portugal national teams.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 around the corner, fans have started to weigh in on the strengths and weaknesses of every participating team. Brazil and Portugal are two superpowers of South America and Europe respectively. Both will be keen to get a good result in Qatar as the tournament kicks off on November 20.

Brazil have a few superstar players at their disposal. They have the luxury of choosing the goalkeeper among elite shot-stoppers like Ederson, Allisson Becker, and more.

In defense, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Eder Militao, Danilo, and more form part of a strong back-line.

The Selecaos also have Fred, Casemiro, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimares, and more in the middle of the park.

Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Raphinha Dias, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Antony, and more make for a rich attacking pool for Brazil coach Tite to choose from.

However, Felix believes Portugal are not a lesser team. He wishes to clash against Brazil at some point, especially because his Atletico Madrid teammates, like Matheus Cunha, talk about the match.

Here's what Felix said in a recent interview:

"Brazil has great players but they are not better than the Portuguese national team."

Rui Patricio, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Gureiro, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many more make for an amazing Portugal squad.

They recently won the UEFA Nations League tournament in 2019. The side led by Ronaldo is expected to be a major contender at the World Cup as well.

Joao Felix will look to have a good campaign with Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix is one of the most important players for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. He has made six appearances so far this season for his club side and has provided three assists.

Felix arrived in Spain from Benfica in 2019. Since then, he has made 117 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists.

The 22-year-old will be keen to have a good campaign and stay on top of his form and be primed for the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

