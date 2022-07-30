Brazil legend Rivaldo reveals what he told Gabriel Jesus after brilliant display during Arsenal’s 4-0 friendly win over Chelsea

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus scored the first goal in their 4-0 friendly win against Chelsea last week. So far, the Brazilian forward has scored four goals in four friendlies this summer. He has all the makings of a great signing for the Gunners.

🗣 “He’s the best striker/defender I ever found to play in the three positions. [He] can play 5 minutes, he plays the best 5 minutes of his life. He plays 90 minutes, he will give everything.”Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus. 🗣 “He’s the best striker/defender I ever found to play in the three positions. [He] can play 5 minutes, he plays the best 5 minutes of his life. He plays 90 minutes, he will give everything.”Pep Guardiola on Gabriel Jesus. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/0cSQkCXShN

Brazil legend Rivaldo watched the 4-0 drubbing from the stands in Orlando and was highly impressed with how Gabriel Jesus was performing. The former playmaker opened up about his conversation with the striker after the game, speaking to BetFair (via The Sun):

"I spoke with Jesus after the Chelsea match, wishing him the best in this new phase of his career, praising his qualities as a player, and asking him to keep focused to start the new season very strongly."

He added:

"How he starts at the club will probably be crucial to his success with the Brazilian national team at the World Cup. I can only hope that he produces the goods for the Gunners early on - starting when Arsenal go to Crystal Palace next Friday - and heads to Qatar in top form, as Brazil's bid to win a sixth World Cup."

The 25-year-old striker has started off on an impressive run with the Gunners and will likely be a key factor in how the team fares in the Europa League this season. His £45 million deal will certainly be a small figure if the star can drive Arsenal back into top four in the league this season.

Arsenal interested in Chelsea star: Report

Spanish news outlet Defensa central (via HITC) has reported that the Gunners are looking to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea this summer. They are looking to bolster their options up front and see the German international as a potential option to strengthen their ranks.

The report also states that the former RB Leipzig star is on the radar of a couple of other clubs, with Real Madrid and Juventus also keeping tabs on the German. Madrid are reportedly looking at him as a potential deputy to sensational French striker Karim Benzema, but Werner's £270,000-a-week wages might be a bit steep for a back-up option.

Werner was part of the Champions League-winning side under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, but has failed to establish himself in the team despite expectations. The former RB Leipzig star was signed by the west Londoners with high expectations but has failed to live up to them, scoring just 10 league goals in 56 appearances.

The signing might not be considered smart business at this point in time, but if he does move to Arsenal, Arteta will likely have plans to utilize him. The Chelsea star will hope he can pick his career this season, with the World Cup set to be held later this year.

