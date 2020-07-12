Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario shed light on his thoughts about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the modern era and have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them till date.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers of the modern era

The age-old debate about who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one of the most talked-about topics in world football.

With a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or awards and numerous other accolades to their names, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the modern era and are all set to go down as legends of the game.

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario, who knows a thing or two about great footballers, weighed in on the argument. The legendary striker described Messi as "spectacular" and favoured the Argentine, while he also heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He [Lionel Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, but I see Leo as more complete."

"He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

Ronaldo's compatriot Ronaldinho also had his say on the matter, as the Brazilian unsurprisingly picked his former teammate Messi.

The diminutive Argentine shared the dressing with Ronaldinho at Barcelona and eventually took over the reins from the Brazilian as the club's talisman.

Ronaldinho talks Ronaldo, Messi and Barcelona

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi weaved their magic together for Barcelona in the 2000s

Ronaldinho admitted that he didn't get to play with Messi for as long as he would have liked. The pair were teammates for around four years at Barcelona, but Messi was just making a name for himself at the time.

When quizzed about who he would pick between Messi and Ronaldo, the Brazilian's answer came as no surprise.

"Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young. I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time."

"He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all."

"So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style."

Messi and Ronaldo have set the standard in the modern era and are still going strong despite entering their 30s.

Lionel Messi is the first player in LaLiga history to score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists in a single season.



In 2019, Messi became the first player in the history of the game to win the Ballon d'Or six times, while Ronaldo finished third for his exploits with Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

Both of them have been in stunning form this season and could go head to head for the prized accolade once again later this year.

