Brazilian wonderkid Yan Couto explains Barcelona snub in favour of Manchester City

In an interview with Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, Manchester City starlet Yan Couto has revealed his reasons for signing up with the Premier League giants and turning down a potential move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian right-back is set to join Manchester City at the end of the season and claimed that he is looking forward to learning from his new teammates and Pep Guardiola.

The right-back put in impressive performances for Brazilian club Coritiba and caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs. Barcelona was also in the race to sign the young Brazilian prodigy but Pep Guardiola was the driving force behind his decision to join Manchester City.

Yan Couto is an attack-minded wing-back and can also play in the midfield. The young Brazilian's versatility makes him an excellent addition to the Manchester City squad.

Yan Couto joined Manchester City to work with Pep Guardiola

Yan Couto wants to do well at Manchester City. Image Source: Manchester City FC

Yan Couto was set to leave for Barcelona before Manchester City's intervention. The Catalan giants had nearly finalised the deal to bring the full-back to Spain but the prospect of working with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was more tempting than a move to Barcelona.

In an interview with the Brazilian media, the youngster said that he was looking forward to playing with his talented teammates at Manchester City.

"I got to know some of the people, the club, but there are still a lot of people to meet and become friends with them. I met Pep Guardiola, Gabriel Jesus, Éderson, Agüero. I haven’t even talked to everyone yet, but it was great to see how they are. I thought they would be more egotistic, but they are good people and I was super happy with the way they received me."

Yan Couto was one of the most important players in Brazil's talented under-17 team and his performances on the international stage have earned him a move to one of Europe's strongest teams.

"Right at the beginning of negotiations with City, first hand, they wanted to loan me out. But it wasn't what I wanted and so I had a preference for Bayern and Barcelona, who would use me in the first team."

Yan Couto was set to join Barcelona but Pep Guardiola intervened and convinced the young Brazilian to move to Manchester City instead.

Guardiola has worked wonders with Gabriel Jesus

"When it was all right to go to Barcelona, I had already decided, at the last minute Pep saw my games, he really liked my style of play, what I did at the World Cup."

Yan Couto will serve as yet another addition to Manchester City's growing Brazilian contingent. Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho will help the youngster feel at home at the club.

Manchester City is currently in second place in the Premier League and will focus all its attention on the FA Cup and the Champions League and hope to win the prestigious trophies this season.

