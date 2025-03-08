"Break the bank for him to play" - Arsenal urged to snub Alexander Isak and sign PL striker by Teddy Sheringham 

Teddy Sheringham has urged Arsenal to sign Chris Wood as the Nottingham Forest star can still deliver in the big games. He believes that the New Zealand international is the ideal striker for Mikel Arteta's system.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Sheringham claimed that Wood can play in the Premier League for another 4-5 seasons and would cost less than Isak. He added that the former Burnley star is a natural goalscorer and should be the top target in the summer.

Sheringham said via Metro:

"He’s a young man at 33. I played till I was 41 in the Premier League. He’s still a young man. For the way he plays the game, he can keep going until he’s 36, 37, no shadow of a doubt. If I was Arteta, I could quite easily break the bank for him to play as a goal scorer for Arsenal. Someone that scores goals at the top level is hard to come by and he can do it. Yes, he’s had a phenomenal season, but he’s a natural goal scorer that is capable of leading the line and creating danger in the boxes, occupying defenders."

Chris Wood has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season and assisted thrice. His form has helped Nottingham Forest sit third in the Premier League table, while he sits fourth in the Golden Boot race.

Arsenal urged to sign Alexander Isak by Paul Merson

Paul Merson spoke on Sky Sports earlier this year and urged Arsenal to go all out for Alexander Isak. The pundit stated that his former club should break the bank for the Newcastle United star as it would be a massive coup for them.

He believes that the Swede striker suits Mikel Arteta's system and would pick him over Erling Haaland for his former side. Merson said via The Sun:

“If I was Arsenal I’d go and buy Isak. I’d break the bank for him. He’s the best of the best and would take Arsenal to another level. If they can get hold of Isak, who is the best in the business at the moment, that would be a massive coup. I would have to go Isak because of the way Arsenal play. He suits Arsenal more than Haaland.”

The Gunners are interested in signing Isak, but Newcastle United are asking for a league-record fee. The Magpies are reportedly looking for over £150 million in the summer, amid interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

