Breaking: Achraf Hakimi sent off after scuffle breaks out during PSG vs Ajaccio

Achraf Hakimi was sent off during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 5-0 home win against Ajaccio. The full-back, who scored earlier in the match, was sent off in the 77th minute of the match after being involved in a scuffle.

The Parisians were leading the game 5-0 at that point in time. Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Hakimi made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the second half, in the 47th and the 54th minutes, to make it 4-0. Mohamed Youssouf scored an own goal to make it 5-0.

However, shortly after the own goal in the 73rd minute, Hakimi was sent off in the 77th minute of the match. The Moroccan was involved in a scuffle. Apart from him, Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani was also sent off after a VAR consultation.

How many matches has Achraf Hakimi played for PSG this season?

Achraf Hakimi has so far made 38 appearances for PSG this season. He has scored five goals and has provided five assists across competitions. The payer has once again been an important player for the French club.

However, there have been doubts about Hakimi's future as L'Equipe recently reported that the player is interested in making a return to Real Madrid.

