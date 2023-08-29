BREAKING: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka wins PFA Young Player of the Year

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been named the PFA Men's Young Player of the Year. The Gunners star finished ahead of teammate Gabriel Martinelli to bring home the trophy in his fourth nomination.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City, Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa, Evan Ferguson of Brighton and Moises Caicedo of Chelsea were the others among the nominees.

Saka became the sixth Arsenal player to get his hands on the PFA trophy, which was first awarded for the 1973-74 season. The youngster joins an elite list of Gunners players - Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere - to have won the award.

The forward finished last season with 14 goals and 11 assists, playing every game in the Premier League. He scored a goal in the Europa League but could not get on the scoresheet in two FA Cup games.

The PFA award is the second recognition for the youngster's contribution in the 2022-23 season. He won the Football London Young Player of the Year award and came third in the Football Writer's Association Player of the Year voting.

The Arsenal star was also nominated for the Premier League’s Player and Young Player of the Season award.