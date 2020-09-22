Barcelona have confirmed that Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan on a permanent deal after two seasons at the Camp Nou. The Chilean midfielder has signed his contract with the Italian giants, with Antonio Conte's side paying a meagre €1 million fee to secure his signature.

Vidal and Conte are set to reunite after nearly five years, as the pair enjoyed a fruitful spell together at Juventus. The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated players of his generation and has represented the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while he is also one of Chile's greatest ever players.

❗ Agreement with @Inter for the transfer of @kingarturo23. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 22, 2020

Barcelona released an official statement and thanked Vidal for his contribution, as the Chilean midfielder left with a La Liga and a Spanish Super Cup to his name. The former Juventus man made 96 appearances in all competitions and scored 11 goals, with his most memorable strike coming against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in 2018.

Barcelona offload Vidal for cut-price fee

Conte and Vidal enjoyed a fruitful spell together at Juventus

Inter have been locked in talks for the veteran midfielder for a while now and have finally got their man, as Vidal looks set to spend the twilight years of his career in Italy. He is set to reunite with compatriot Alexis Sanchez, who also joined the Serie A club earlier this summer on a permanent deal from Manchester United.

Barcelona have already let go of Ivan Rakitic and are also close to offloading Luis Suarez, who looks set to join Atletico Madrid. Nelson Semedo is also close to sealing a big-money move to Wolves in the Premier League, with Ronald Koeman looking to fine-tune his squad in the coming weeks.

Right backs updates.

Barça and Bayern Münich are both negotiating with Ajax for Sergiño Dest - the battle is on. Price tag €25m.

Santiago Arias [Atlético Madrid] is ‘one step away’ from joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Semedo has also signed his contract as Wolves player. 🔴 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Ajax defender Sergino Dest has been identified as his replacement, as Barcelona look to battle it out with Bayern Munich to secure his signature. The Catalan giants are also keeping tabs on Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum, with Koeman a massive fan of both players from his time as Netherlands manager.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 strikers Juventus can sign this summer