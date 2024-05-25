Breaking: Barcelona retain Women’s Champions League crown with 2-0 win over Lyon

FC Barcelona Femeni made it back-to-back wins in the UEFA Women's Champions League with a 2-0 win over French side Lyon in the final on May 25. The Spanish giants have continued their domination in the tournament, lifting the trophy for the third time in the past four years.

After a goalless first half, 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. With Lyon chasing an equaliser, Alexia Putellas bagged a late goal in the 95th minute to put the result to bed.

It has been a fantastic season for the women's side, who have already secured a win in the Women's La Liga. With 27 wins in 28 games, they could finish the season unbeaten with just two games to go.

Barcelona confirm Xavi exit with Hansi Flick set to be the replacement

The head coach is set to leave at the end of the season.

La Liga giants Barcelona confirmed that manager Xavi Hernandez would be relieved of his duties at the end of the season. The club confirmed ahead of their fixture against Sevilla on May 26 that the Spaniard would leave the club.

Further, ESPN reported that former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has been identified as his replacement. He previously served as the head coach of the German national team before being replaced by Julian Nagelsmann.

It has been a strange situation at Barcelona for Xavi this season. After leading the side to a La Liga title last campaign, he announced back in January that he would leave the club at the end of the season. With fans and management requesting him to reconsider, he obliged in April, agreeing to continue beyond the 2023-24 season. However, club president Joan Laporta eventually ended up sacking the former midfielder.