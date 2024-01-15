Breaking: Barcelona and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmati wins FIFA The Best Women's Player award for 2023

Barcelona and Spain's Aitana Bonmati has won the FIFA The Best Women's Player Award for 2023.

After picking up the Ballon d'Or in October, Bonmati adds another feather to her ever-growing cap. The Barca number 14 received her FIFA The Best Award at the Eventim Apollo Venue in London. She was accompanied by her family and Barca representatives to the ceremony.

Apart from Bonmati, fellow Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso and Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo were also the nominees for the prize.

Bonmati has already won almost every trophy there is to be won. She was a part of Barcelona's treble-winning campaign in the 2020–21 season. Bonmati even scored in the UEFA Women's Champions League final that season.

Aitana Bonmati made 34 appearances for Barca Femini last season, finishing the campaign with 14 goals and 17 assists. She also played a starring role in Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup-winning campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Bonmati has also become the first-ever women's player to win the FIFA Women's World Cup Golden Ball, the UEFA Women's Player of the Year, the Ballon d'Or Femini, and the FIFA The Best Women's Player. To make her achievements more special, Bonmati has won it all in the same calendar year.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati reacts to winning the 2023 FIFA The Best Women's Player

Aitana Bonmati keeps breaking records on the field with her achievements. Apart from the collective achievements, the individual records also keep racking up for the sensational Barcelona midfield superstar.

Bonmati has now reacted after picking up her latest award, which she has made a habit of winning. The 25-year-old sent an empowering message after her latest achievement, saying (via Ben Jacobs on X):

"I am proud to be part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world."

Bonmati had a sensational 2023, ending the year with 25 goals and 27 assists for the club and country. She can be expected to win many more accolades if her performance level stays the same.