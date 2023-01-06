Breaking: Chelsea superstar ruled out of Manchester City clash due to injury

Chelsea superstar Mason Mount has missed out on the Premier League home clash against Manchester City, reported The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Mount has made 23 appearances for the Blues so far this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. Graham Potter's side hope that the injury is a minor one for one of their most important players.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Mason Mount misses out for Chelsea v Man City. 23yo England midfielder injured. #MCFC theathletic.com/4061432/2023/0… Mason Mount misses out for Chelsea v Man City. 23yo England midfielder injured. #CFC hope the problem is relatively minor but big blow as Potter’s men attempt to get back to winning ways against reigning champions at Stamford Bridge @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Mason Mount misses out for Chelsea v Man City. 23yo England midfielder injured. #CFC hope the problem is relatively minor but big blow as Potter’s men attempt to get back to winning ways against reigning champions at Stamford Bridge @TheAthleticFC #MCFC theathletic.com/4061432/2023/0…

Chelsea are currently in tenth place in the Premier League table with only 25 points on the board after 16 games.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, meanwhile, are in second spot with 36 points from 16 games. The defending champions trail league leaders Arsenal by eight points. The Cityzens, however, have played one game less than the Gunners.

The Blues are set to face Guardiola's side in back-to-back games. After the meeting at Stamford Bridge, Potter's side will make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on the Cityzens in the third round of the FA Cup.

