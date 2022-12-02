Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal in final 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage game against South Korea

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea today (December 2).

Fernando Santos' team won their first two games of the tournament in Qatar. They pulled off a 3-2 win against Ghana which was followed by a 2-0 win against Uruguay.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet for the clash against Ghana as he opened his side's scoring from the penalty spot.

Portugal @selecaoportugal Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today!

With qualification already secured, many predicted that Santos might decide to rest a few players for the game against South Korea. The former Manchester United man also missed a training session and his full fitness was a doubt ahead of the game.

However, the Portugal coach has decided to hand Ronaldo a start for the FIFA World cup clash against South Korea.

Former Juventus president said that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival is where it all went wrong for Juventus

Former Juventus president Cobolli Gigli said Ronaldo's arrival at the club in 2018 is the time when everything went wrong for Juventus. The Italian club are currently under investigation over financial irregularities.

The Portugal captain, who is currently playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, arrived at the club in 2018 from Real Madrid. Gigli told II Messaggero (via Football Italia):

“The magistrates will evaluate and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty is valid for everyone, Having said that, Juve are certainly tangled up in a series of situations and the problems started a long way back. You see, when Andrea Agnelli became President, it was a positive thing, but also risky for him with that surname and responsibility."

He claimed that Juventus signed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner due to marketing revenue but that turned out to be a poor decision, as he said:

“Agnelli was talked into signing Ronaldo because it would bring enormous marketing revenue and get Juve closer to the Champions League. However, Marotta did not agree with that at all and he stepped aside. Afterwards, the investment in Ronaldo was proved to be too expensive."

He added:

"Meanwhile Fabio Paratici, who had pushed for the CR7 signing, also got Juve into more investments that weighed on the balance sheet and put the club in trouble."

Gigli also highlighted other issues that have landed Juventus in a financial mess:

“It’s no coincidence if they had to raise €700m in fresh capital… Meanwhile more mistakes, like hiring Maurizio Sarri, and slip-ups like the Luis Suarez Italian citizenship test, or the Super League project. There must’ve been a big change in Agnelli’s outlook."

The Portuguese ace scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 matches for Juventus.

