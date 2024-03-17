BREAKING: FA Cup semifinal draw announced after Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United make it through

The semifinal draw for the 2024 FA Cup has been announced after Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 in extra time in the quarterfinal on Sunday (March 17) to join Manchester City, Chelsea and Coventry City in the last-four.

The Red Devils opened the scoring through Scott McTominay inside 10 minutes at Old Trafford. But Alexis Mac Alister and Mohamed Salah scored in quick succession to put the visitors 2-1 up at the break.

Jurgen Klopp's side were three minutes away from victory when Antony forced extra time. The Reds reclaimed the lead through Harvey Elliott in the first half of extra time. But Marcus Rashford and substitute Amad Diallo scored in the second period to seal a thrilling win for the Red Devils.

As per the semifinal draw, Erik ten Hag's side will meet Championship outfit Coventry City in the first semifinal on April 2020. Coventry saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in one of the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, holders Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-0 on the same day to book a semifinal date with Chelsea, who beat Championship leaders Leicester City 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The second semifinal between City and the Blues will be on April 20.

How many FA Cup titles have Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea won?

Among the three Premier League sides left in the draw, Manchester United have the most FA Cup titles (12).

However, the Red Devils' last title in the competition came in 2016 when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time. Last year, they lost by the same scoreline to treble-winning Manchester City in the final.

The Cityzens are seven-time winners of the competition, with their last title coming in 2023. Meanwhile, Chelsea are eight-time winners of the FA Cup but have lost three of the last four finals (2020-22) since their latest triumph in 2018, beat United 1-0.

It's pertinent to note that the other semifinalist - Coventry - won their only FA Cup in 1987. Since that triumph, they are back in the semifinals of the competition for the first time.