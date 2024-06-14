Breaking: Florian Wirtz scores opening goal of Euro 2024, sets new record for Germany

Germany forward Florian Wirtz netted the opening goal of Euro 2024 to give the hosts a lead over Scotland inside the first 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena. At 21 years and 42 days old, Wirtz is now the youngest ever goalscorer for Germany in the European Championships.

The Bayer Leverkusen star eclipsed Kai Havertz's record, as he scored in the 10th minute from just outside the penalty area. Joshua Kimmich's pass found Wirtz, who neatly tucked the ball away with his low strike into the bottom corner.

Germany have enjoyed the majority of the possession so far in the game. Earlier, Wirtz sneaked in behind Scotland's high defensive line after a ball over the top from Antonio Rudiger. His attempt on goal was blocked by Angus Gunn, who raced off the line to save Scotland's blushes.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The linesman raised the flag swiftly and confirmed the goal wouldn't have stood, even if Wirtz had found the back of the net. But it proved to be a sign of things to come.

Musiala doubles Germany lead as hosts enjoy dream start to Euro 2024

Just nine minutes after Wirtz's opening goal, Germany doubled their lead through Jamal Musiala. The Bayern Munich attacker buried a lay-off from Havertz with a powerful strike into the roof of the net.

Germany remain in cruise control and the early signs certainly suggest this could be a long night for Scotland. The Tartan Army have struggled to get going and so nearly conceded a penalty before VAR intervened to give Germany a free-kick just outside the box for a foul on Musiala.

Both Wirtz and Musiala have been touted as two of the biggest talents in world football. Following this incredible start to Euro 2024, their stock is only expected to rise as some of the biggest clubs in Europe keep an eye on them.

Notably, this is also the first time in the history of the men's European Championships that two players aged 21 or under have scored for a team in the same game.

Germany extended their lead to 3-0 in first half stoppage time after Scotland conceded a penalty. Ryan Porteous was sent off for a horrific tackle on Ilkay Gundogan and Havertz stepped up to conver the spot-kick.

Julian Nagelsmann will be delighted with the performance from his team in the first half. Now playing with 10 men, Steve Clarke's Scotland have endured a terrible start to Euro 2024.