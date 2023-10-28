Breaking: Jude Bellingham scores late winner on El Clasico debut, seals 2-1 comeback win for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham continued his excellent start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu with a brace in the 2-1 La Liga win at Barcelona on Saturday (October 28).

In the first El Clasico of the season at Barca's temporary home for the season, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, the hosts went ahead through Ilkay Gundogan's sixth-minute strike.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side hit back through a breathtaking Bellingham equaliser 23 minutes into the second period. Just when it looked like the two great rivals would share points, the Englishman converted a pass from Luka Modric two minutes into stoppage time to seal a dramatic win.

It has been quite a start for the 20-year-old England international in the Spanish capital. He now has 13 goals in as many games across competitions for Los Blancos, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund this summer on a £103 million transfer.

The win for the capital side took them back to the top of the standings, ahead of Girona on goal differene, after 11 games. Meanwhile, Barca had their first competitive loss of the season, having previously won 10 games across competitions, including three in the league.

Toni Kroos had asked Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to enjoy first El Clasico experience

Jude Bellingham

In the build-up to the season's first El Clasico on Saturday, veteran Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos had urged Bellingham to enjoy the experience of his first El Clasico:

"My advice to Jude Bellingham for the Clasico is to enjoy it, if he is able to enjoy it he will also play well, and it would be a good time to win his first Clasico. This would help us all."

Suffice to say, Bellingham more than enjoyed the occasion as he marked his El Clasico debut for Real Madrid with a brace, including a stunning strike.