Breaking: Kylian Mbappe announces decision to leave PSG at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The 25-year-old revealed this in a video he posted on social media on Friday, May 10.

Kylian Mbappe has widely been expected to join Real Madrid after his contract with the Parisians expires this summer. Although the Parc des Princes hierarchy long pushed for an extension of his deal, the superstar has rejected them, with a move away in the works.

While rumors have long revealed that the forward would leave Paris, no official announcement had been made from him or his camp. However, taking to social media on Friday, the PSG striker made it official, saying:

"I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe went on to thank the managers he played under, the teammates he played with, and other members of staff at the Parisian outfit. The forward then hinted that he would not continue his career in France, saying:

"It's hard, hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, the Ligue 1, a championship I've always known... But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years."

This comes after PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund in front of their fans at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe couldn't lead them to a seat at Wembley as they lost 2-0 on aggregate. The German giants have that chance at glory instead, when they face Real Madrid in the final.

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe will play in front of the fans once more when PSG face Toulouse in Ligue 1 this Sunday (May 12) in their last home game of the season. They will then face OGC Nice and Metz away as they look to confirm their league win. The Parisians will also be looking to beat Lyon to the French Cup in the final on May 25.