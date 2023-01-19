Breaking: Lionel Messi named in PSG starting line-up to face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Saudi All-Star XI

Lionel Messi will start for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the all-star clash against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh XI. The two sides are set to meet in a friendly clash at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Keylor Navas has started in goal for the Parisians. Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Juan Bernat have started in defense for the Ligue 1 side.

Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches are the midfield three for Christophe Galtier's team. The superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar have all started for PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh XI, meanwhile, is formed by players from Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

The game will mark Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabian football since his move to Al Nassr on a free transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last faced off in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two legends of the modern era, have entertained fans with countless memorable duels over the course of the last 15 years. Their rivalry peaked when the duo played in La Liga.

Ronaldo and Messi, however, faced each other for the last time in 2020 during a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash in December 2020.

Ronaldo used to ply his trade for Serie A side Juventus at that point in time and Messi was a Barcelona player.

The game at Camp Nou ended in a 3-0 win for the Old Lady. Ronaldo scored two penalties to help his team secure the win.

A lot has changed since then. Ronaldo was a Manchester United player after his stint in Italy, before leaving the club to join Al Nassr. Messi, meanwhile, joined PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules.

Messi also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last month. He was named the winner of the Golden Ball award after scoring seven goals and providing three assists during the tournament.

