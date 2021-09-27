Breaking: Lionel Messi returns to PSG training ahead of UCL clash against Manchester City

Lionel Messi is back in training for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and could feature in the crunch UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Manchester City. The Argentine great was pictured in training and seemed to be in good spirits as he looks set to net his first goal for his new club.

Messi missed PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier with a bruised bone, but he could make a return to the matchday squad against the Premier League side. Last Friday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said that Messi had started running again and said that he expects the Argentine to be available for the UCL clash.

Messi makes PSG return for European clash against Manchester City

"Leo has started running today," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said at a news conference on Friday. "On Sunday we will be able to give an update. We hope everything will go well and that he will be available again [for the game vs. Man City]."

A picture from PSG's official Twitter account was met with a flurry of happy fans, as Messi returned to join the rest of his teammates on the training pitch. At this stage, it is unclear if he'll start, but he looks set to be in the matchday squad for the game tomorrow night.

Also Read

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian