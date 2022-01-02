BREAKING: Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The Argentine is among four players to have contracted the virus within the PSG camp.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🦠 Leo Messi, Rico, Bernat & Bitumazala are the 4 players tested positive. 🦠 Leo Messi, Rico, Bernat & Bitumazala are the 4 players tested positive.

In addition to Lionel Messi, the likes of Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala are the other PSG players who tested positive after the latest round of testing.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols. Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols.

The French club confirmed all players are now under isolation and will follow strict health protocols.

PSG are set to face fourth-tier club Vannes OC in the French Cup on Monday.

