Breaking: Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne forced off due to injury during Champions League final

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne was forced off the field in the 36th minute after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League final.

The clash at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul has gotten off to a stellar star. Inter have shown that they can compete well with City as the match has been even so far.

Despite seeing majority of the ball, the Cityzens have failed to carve out real goal openings. De Bruyne set Haaland up on one occasion, only for Andre Onana to save the Norwegian's effort.

The midfielder, though, had to be subbed off in the first half. He was replaced by Phil Foden. Considering the player's creativity, it's a massive blow for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kevin De Bruyne season so far for Manchester City

The Belgian midfield ace has once again been crucial player for Pep Guardiola's side. He has already helped the Cityzens win the FA Cup and the Premier League this season.

The 31-year-old has scored 10 goals and has provided a stunning 31 assists in 48 matches across competitions this season. Hence, there is no doubt that his injury is a big blow for Manchester City. Foden, though, is a capable replacement.

