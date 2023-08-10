BREAKING: Tottenham accept proposal worth above €100m from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed on a deal worth over €100 million with Tottenham Hotspur for striker Harry Kane. The 30-year-old is yet to make a decision on the move, but the two clubs have agreed on the transfer fee.

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham have finally accepted an offer from Bayern Munich after weeks of negotiations. The German side saw multiple bids turned down for the striker, who is in the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs.

Kane was reluctant to sign a new deal at Tottenham and was looking for a new challenge. But he wanted the details of a potential transfer to be sorted out before the Premier League commenced later this week, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tottenham were keen to keep hold of the striker but with no progress on the new contract, they have now decided to sell their prized asset for a fee of over €100 million.

The ball is now in Kane's court, who will have to make a quick decision on his future. Spurs are set to start their 2023/24 league campaign on Sunday, August 13, against Brentford.

Tottenham star Harry Kane chose Bayern Munich over PSG - Reports

Reports in BILD earlier this summer claimed that Harry Kane had rejected advances from PSG. He was determined to join Bayern Munich if he was to leave Tottenham this summer.

The report added that the north London side did not want to sell him to a Premier League rival. Both Chelsea and Manchester United were linked with the striker but could not get into negotiations with Spurs.

Kane has scored 280 goals for Tottenham in 435 games but has failed to win a single trophy during his time with the London side.