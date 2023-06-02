Brighton breakout star Julio Enciso chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

On being recently asked to name his idols, Brighton & Hove Albion star Julio Enciso was quick to reveal that they are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he added that he would side with the Argentine if he was asked to pick one.

The Paraguayan star was signed from Club Libertad Asunción last summer and has done well so far for the Seagulls. He played 20 matches in the Premier League, scoring four goals, which included a winner against Chelsea and a goal-of-the-season contender in the draw against Manchester City.

Speaking to Tigo Sports, Enciso did not think twice before naming Messi and Ronaldo as his idols. He said:

"My biggest idols? Messi and Ronaldo. If I have to choose one, it’s Messi."

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away already, but is not aware of any interest. He said:

"My agent didn't tell me anything about that. The same thing happened when I moved to Brighton. I think if it's going to happen, it will and if not then I need to continue to work hard. It gives me a lot of motivation to have teams show interest."

Enciso was quizzed about the best players he has come across on the pitch. On this, he said:

"I like to look at a lot of players, like [Marcus] Rashford. He's a lightning bolt. He's so fast. [Kevin] De Bruyne is a great player, Bernardo Silva too. He's small but it's impossible to get the ball away from him. [Phil] Foden is someone I like too, he's the first person I swapped my shirt with."

MEN has reported that Manchester City are interested in the Paraguayan star, and will make a move if Bernardo Silva departs.

What next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi has a big summer ahead of him as he plans his next move. The forward is leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season, as his contract expires.

The Ligue1 club had the option to extend the deal by a season, but have opted against it. Barcelona, Al Hilal and Inter Miami are currently leading the chase to sign the Argentine this summer, as per Marca.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has settled in at Al Nassr and is not planning to leave this summer. He is excited for next season, but El Nacional has claimed that he has offered himself to Atletico Madrid as he eyes a move back to Europe.

