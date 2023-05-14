Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi admits that star duo linked with Arsenal and Liverpool are likely to leave the club in the summer

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister may leave the club with Arsenal and Liverpool chasing their signatures.

The midfield duo were instrumental in the Seagulls' remarkable 3-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday (May 14). De Zerbi's side put a massive dent in Mikel Arteta's side's title hopes at the Emirates.

The Brighton boss spoke after the victory and was asked about potential departures this summer. He responded by namedropping Caicedo and Mac Allister as players who may be heading out of the Amex Stadium. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"For sure we will lose some players. Maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in more good players."

Caicedo, 21, only penned a new deal with the Seagulls in March, keeping him tied to the Amex until 2027. However, the Ecuadorian was the subject of interest from Arsenal in January. The Gunners failed with a bid of £70 million despite the player pushing for a departure.

Reports claim that the north Londoners will reignite their interest in Caicedo this summer. They will reportedly need to pay £80 million to acquire his services. The young midfielder has been in fine form, chipping in with two goal contributions in 39 games across competitions. He has been vital in the center of De Zerbi's midfield with his relentlessness and energy.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister, 24, is being linked with a move to Liverpool amid his sensational season for club and country. He has scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 36 matches for Brighton. He also raked in two goal contributions during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The Merseysiders are set to overhaul their midfield in the summer and will reportedly offer to triple Mac Allister's wages. They are preparing a £150,000 per week contract offer for the Argentine.

Liverpool touted as Arsenal's biggest competitors for West Ham United's Declan Rice

Declan Rice looks set to leave the Hammers.

Arsenal are entering the summer transfer window with a midfield signing of the utmost importance to Mikel Arteta. Their top target appears to be West Ham captain Rice. The 24-year-old has snubbed contract extension offers from the Hammers and is set to depart the London Stadium.

However, the Gunners may face competition in the form of Liverpool for his signature. That is according to The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace who spoke on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast:

“It’s interesting because Arsenal have felt for a while now that he’s their number one target, but now in the shifting politics of transfer strategy he’s come into view for a few others."

Wallace continued by namedropping Chelsea as potential suitors. However, he also thinks Liverpool will target Rice due to cooling interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham:

"For years it looked like Rice would go back to Chelsea, that seems to be a difficult one now, but I could see the others being interested, especially Liverpool given that they missed out on Bellingham. He’s Arsenal’s number one target, they will really not want to lose him."

Rice has been key for West Ham, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in 45 games across competitions. He is regarded as one of England's best midfield talents.

