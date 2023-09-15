“Brilliant” - Patrice Evra reacts as Manchester City announce contract extension of superstar in Wolf of Wall Street style 

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has reacted to Manchester City's announcement of Kyle Walker's contract extension.

Walker has signed a two-year extension with the Cityzens, extending his stay till 2026. For the announcement video, City's media team recreated a scene from the movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. Walker copied Leonardo DiCaprio's character from the movie, as he repeated:

"I'm not leaving!... The show goes on!"

ESPN shared the same on their Instagram account, and former French left-back Patrice Evra reacted to it:

"Brilliant"

Walker joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and has been a key player for them since. He has made 260 appearances, contributing six goals and 18 assists. Walker has won 15 trophies with City, including five Premier League and one UEFA Champions League.

After signing the deal, the 33-year-old told the club's media:

“I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City, and that is the best thing for me.

"I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club. I have an amazing coach, great teammates and staff, and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level."

Walker was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, but he decided to stay put at City.

Kyle Walker opens up on Manchester City's desire to continue winning

Pep Guardiola's side have been the most dominant English club recently, winning five of the last six Premier League titles. They also became the first English team since Manchester United in 1999 to achieve a continental treble last season.

As per Kyle Walker, Manchester City aren't resting on their laurels and are hungry to win more trophies this season. After signing his new deal on Thursday (September 14), Walker told City's website:

“Obviously, just coming back after an amazing high of last season in winning the treble and finally getting the Champions League, which is the one trophy that we didn't have as a group, I wanted to go and do it again."

He added:

“The lads have got that hunger again to go and achieve something really special again this season, fingers crossed. So, I wanted to be a part of it, and I didn't want to miss out on that."

Walker added that Manchester City need to compete for trophies across competitions and go deep.

“We've set the bar and each year it’s how do you get better, how do we get better? We seem to be doing that each year. We need to make sure that we’re there competing in the latest stages in all competitions and fighting for the silverware."

"Then, when you get to the later stages with the semi-finals, the finals, then you can start dreaming and having a little bit of hope.”

Manchester City have won all four league games this season and next travel to face West Ham United on Saturday (September 16).