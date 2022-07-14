"Brilliant players, and they have got one of the greatest managers" - Roy Keane predicts 2022-23 Premier League winner

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has backed Manchester City to defend their Premier League title next season.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2015, City have been the most successful team in England, winning four league titles. In the last five years, only Liverpool have interrupted the Cityzens' domination, winning in 2019-20.

The rest of the top six clubs have all strengthened this summer. Chelsea have lured in forward Raheem Sterling and are close to signing centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, as per The Athletic.

Arsenal have added striker Gabriel Jesus to their ranks, while Tottenham Hotspur have broken their club record transfer fee with a £60 million move for forward Richarlison. Liverpool have brought in midfielder Fabio Carvalho and striker Darwin Nunez, while Manchester United have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia.

Nevertheless, speaking on Sky Bet (via Mirror), Keane has said that Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs will not be able to challenge last season's top two. He elaborated:

"I don't think they will close the gap. I think they will be a bit better. They have quality and the recruitment, but you can't look beyond Liverpool and Manchester City."

Tipping the Cityzens to win the Premier League again, the former player said:

"Brilliant players, they have obviously improved with an unbelievable striker (Erlin Haaland), and they have got one of the greatest managers ever in Pep (Guardiola)."

Talking about his former club, Keane added:

"The manager (Erik ten Hag) no doubt will be given money to spend, how he recruits; four or five experienced players have left the club, which I think is a good thing. But I still don’t see Manchesteter United competing with Liverpool and Manchester City, not just yet."

City will face Club America and Bayern Munich in pre-season friendlies in the United States on July 21 and July 23 respectively. The club will open their new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on August 7.

Paul Merson rates Premier League champions Manchester City's transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal player Paul Merson evaluated the summer transfer window of the Cityzens so far. He wrote:

"Manchester City bought Kalvin Phillips, but he is no Rodri. They have let go of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. They are letting 40 goals go, and they will need someone to shoulder that burden. Erling Haaland has never played in the Premier League before."

He continued:

"He is a certified goalscorer, but in what league? The Premier League is the hardest league in the world. He will have to score goals that are different to the ones he has scored for Norway and Borussia Dortmund. A 40-goal season from Haaland is a massive ask."

