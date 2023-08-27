"Bring back Pep please" "Wasting his talent" - Manchester City fans react as star player benched for PL fixture against Sheffield United

Manchester City fans online were displeased with Phil Foden being put on the bench for their Premier League clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, August 27.

Foden came off the bench in City's first game of the season - a Community Shield defeat against Arsenal. Post that, the English forward has played every minute of their next three games across competitions.

While he has scored just one goal, Foden has been exceptional this season, thriving in the central midfield role. He has, however, been benched for Manchester City's trip to Sheffield United.

Manager Pep Guardiola is currently sidelined having undergone a routine back surgery and will return after the international break. In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will man the touchline, while Guardiola will help remotely.

For their clash against Sheffield, Ederson starts in goal for City with Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Kyle Walker in defense. Mateo Kovacic and Rodri form the midfield pivot behind Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, and Bernardo Silva. Erling Haaland starts up front.

Manchester City fans, however, weren't happy to see Foden start on the bench and expressed their dissatisfaction on X (formerly known as Twitter). One fan wrote:

"Foden on the bench? Sack the new manager and bring back Pep please."

Another fan tweeted:

"sell foden, you’re wasting his talent."

Here are some more reactions from fans as Foden was benched against Sheffield United:

Bernardo Silva on impact of Pep Guardiola's absence on Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time. Since joining Manchester City in 2016, he has helped them win five Premier League titles, including the last three. He also led them to the treble last season.

Guardiola is often animated on the touchline and seen giving detailed instructions to his players throughout the game. Hence, his absence in the next two games could have some impact on Manchester City's performance.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva, though, is confident that his side can function well without the Spanish manager for the next two games. He told mancity.com:

“Little impact, in the sense that whilst it would be good to have our coach alongside us, if we were to be without him for two or three months, then it might have a different type of impact... But we know perfectly well what he wants from us, and what the rest of the staff want from us."

He added:

“So we’ll work in the same way to prepare for these games. Of course, they’ll be in communication with each other, and we’ll do our best to play in the same way and to win these games before our manager returns.”

After the Sheffield game, Guardiola will also miss Manchester City's clash against Fulham at home. He will likely return for their trip to West Ham United on September 16.