“Bring him back”, “the real problem is Tuchel tactics” – Chelsea fans react hilariously after Werner nets hat-trick for Leipzig while Blues trail Southampton 2-1 at half-time

Chelsea fans have good reason to call for a Timo Werner return after the Blues found themselves trailing 2-1 at half-time against Southampton. While the west London outfit visited the Saint Mary's Stadium and fell behind in the first-half, Werner scored a 15-minute hat-trick for RB Leipzig against Teutonia Ottensen in the DFB Pokal.

The German forward had been a Blues player until this transfer window when he made a move back to his former club Leipzig. His blistering form for the German outfit has surprised some sections of the Blues support, who are reacting hilariously to the unfolding events of the ongoing game.

The Bundesliga side went 4-0 up into half-time. In addition to his hat-trick, Werner bagged one assist as well.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Stamford Bridge faithful:

Daryl Lea @DarylLea92 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ bring him back Timo Werner really🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ bring him back Timo Werner really 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ bring him back 😂😂 https://t.co/Qy2mUzp62n

Unruly King 👑 @unrulyking00 Whilst Chelsea is bleeding , Timo Werner has just scored a hat-trick for Leipzig hHahahaha Whilst Chelsea is bleeding , Timo Werner has just scored a hat-trick for Leipzig hHahahaha

Marco @ftblShush 2-1 down to Southampton when our only player who turns up against these bums is Werner and he’s just bagged a hattrick. It’s a Chelsea Thing 2-1 down to Southampton when our only player who turns up against these bums is Werner and he’s just bagged a hattrick. It’s a Chelsea Thing

IFEANYICHUKWU ☢️ @Myka_veli Timo Werner just scored a hat-trick on the day we're losing to Southampton Timo Werner just scored a hat-trick on the day we're losing to Southampton https://t.co/rjtQHDWuhK

Lee 🌹 @ChelsLee86 Yes I know Timo Werner scored a hat-trick. Calm down, it's against the equivalent of Morecambe. His supposed to do such Yes I know Timo Werner scored a hat-trick. Calm down, it's against the equivalent of Morecambe. His supposed to do such 😂

Elvis @CFC_Elvis Chelsea losing and Werner just bagged a hat trick Chelsea losing and Werner just bagged a hat trick https://t.co/BIklq3Vw76

pegasus @Iyiolafemzy2 #werner @TimoWerner I thought werner was the problem the real problem is tuchel tactics y'all need to understand this @ChelseaFC I thought werner was the problem the real problem is tuchel tactics y'all need to understand this @ChelseaFC #werner @TimoWerner

Timo Werner was once a Stamford Bridge regular after joining the Blues from Leipzig back in 2020 after a blistering stint in the Bundesliga. The forward had bagged 95 goals and 40 assists in 159 appearances for the club in all appearances.

However, his time at Chelsea was mostly subpar. Werner struggled to repeat the goalscoring feats he once pulled in at the Red Bull Arena. He tallied 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games across competitions.

Now back with Leipzig, the forward will hope to rekindle the form he enjoyed in his first stint with the Red Bull outfit. He has already bagged a goal and an assist in three Bundesliga appearances.

Chelsea trailed Southampton 2-1 at half-time

The Blues went into the second half of their Premier League tie away to Southampton 2-1 down, with the Saints staging a fine comeback in the first 45 minutes. Following the visitors' impressive win over Leicester City over the weekend despite going down to ten men, Chelsea will be hoping to turn the game around.

Chelsea controlled the ball for most of the first half, with Tuchel’s men holding close to 60% of the possession in the just concluded half. Raheem Sterling helped the visitors take the lead after just 23 minutes on the clock.

The Saints quickly drew matters level, however, with Ralph Hassenhuttl's men finding the net in the 28th minute through Romeo Lavia.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues just before the whistle went on for half-time as the hosts took the lead through Adam Armstrong. The Saints will hope they can hold on to their lead and secure all three points in front of their expectant fans.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit