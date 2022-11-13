"Bring back Tuchel", "Roman would have sacked Potter" - Chelsea fans furious with Graham Potter after Newcastle United defeat

Several Chelsea fans have called for the Blues to rehire Thomas Tuchel after the club succumbed to their third Premier League defeat in a row under Graham Potter.
Chelsea faced Newcastle at St. James' Park in their final match before the World Cup break. They went into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, having been winless in their previous four outings.
However, the match did not go according to plan for the Blues as they suffered a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Magpies. It was former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock who scored the winner for the hosts.
The London giants have now lost three games on the bounce in the Premier League. They also find themselves sitting eighth in the table with just 21 points in 14 matches so far.
The defeat has raised concerns about Potter's ability to manage a club of Chelsea's stature. The Blues won five of their first six matches under the Englishman, but have just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions.
Some Chelsea fans are now convinced that the club made a mistake sacking Tuchel this season. A section of supporters have also demanded that the club pull the plug on Potter.
Here is how the Blues faithful reacted to their team's defeat to Newcastle on Twitter:
One fan wrote:
"Potter never should have gotten the job to begin with because Tuchel should never have been fired."
Another supporter wrote:
"As a Chelsea fan, I confidently speak it out that Potter should leave, we want Tuchel back."
It is evident that a section of fans have run out of patience with Potter, who took charge of the club in September. It now remains to be seen if the club hierarchy will pay heed to the supporters and sack the Englishman just two months after hiring him.
Why did Chelsea sack Tuchel?
Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, just a month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He went on to lead the English club to UEFA Champions League glory four months later.
The German tactician helped the London giants win three trophies during his time with them. However, the Premier League giants pulled the plug on him following a string of poor results earlier this season.
The Stamford Bridge outfit notably lost three and drew one of their first seven matches in all competitions this term. This prompted the club hierarchy to relieve Tuchel of his duties and hire Potter as the team's new boss.
