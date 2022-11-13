"Bring back Tuchel", "Roman would have sacked Potter" - Chelsea fans furious with Graham Potter after Newcastle United defeat

Several Chelsea fans have called for the Blues to rehire Thomas Tuchel after the club succumbed to their third Premier League defeat in a row under Graham Potter.

Chelsea faced Newcastle at St. James' Park in their final match before the World Cup break. They went into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League, having been winless in their previous four outings.

However, the match did not go according to plan for the Blues as they suffered a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Magpies. It was former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock who scored the winner for the hosts.

The London giants have now lost three games on the bounce in the Premier League. They also find themselves sitting eighth in the table with just 21 points in 14 matches so far.

The defeat has raised concerns about Potter's ability to manage a club of Chelsea's stature. The Blues won five of their first six matches under the Englishman, but have just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions.

Some Chelsea fans are now convinced that the club made a mistake sacking Tuchel this season. A section of supporters have also demanded that the club pull the plug on Potter.

Here is how the Blues faithful reacted to their team's defeat to Newcastle on Twitter:

Tunabis😜 @Tunabis If you are having a bad day just remember Chelsea sack Thomas tuchel just to replace him with graham potter If you are having a bad day just remember Chelsea sack Thomas tuchel just to replace him with graham potter😭💀

One fan wrote:

"Potter never should have gotten the job to begin with because Tuchel should never have been fired."

Alexander 🇳🇬x🇨🇲 @Alex2Akande Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT The only sacking Todd Boehly should be thinking about is himself as interim sporting director. I get why he did it and what the new ownership were up against but this break is the time to hand over to the new recruitment team, support Potter and let them plan the next two windows The only sacking Todd Boehly should be thinking about is himself as interim sporting director. I get why he did it and what the new ownership were up against but this break is the time to hand over to the new recruitment team, support Potter and let them plan the next two windows Potter never should have gotten the job to begin with because Tuchel should never have been fired. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Potter never should have gotten the job to begin with because Tuchel should never have been fired. twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

Leckie💙 @CFCLeckie I've said it before and I'll say it again.

Roman would have sacked Potter for this however Roman would never have sacked tuchel in the way he did. I'm not saying Boehly is the devil and wants us to fail but I was 100% confident on top 4 under him. With potts we're gonna get 10th I've said it before and I'll say it again. Roman would have sacked Potter for this however Roman would never have sacked tuchel in the way he did. I'm not saying Boehly is the devil and wants us to fail but I was 100% confident on top 4 under him. With potts we're gonna get 10th

Segun Arhuorhivwo @arhuorhivwo



#NEWCHE A huge mistake sacking Tuchel. A really huge mistake. The question now is: Can Graham be given time as a Potter (sorry, Coach) to mould a formidable @Chelsea team by January? Should he be given time? A huge mistake sacking Tuchel. A really huge mistake. The question now is: Can Graham be given time as a Potter (sorry, Coach) to mould a formidable @Chelsea team by January? Should he be given time? #NEWCHE

Another supporter wrote:

"As a Chelsea fan, I confidently speak it out that Potter should leave, we want Tuchel back."

Nathan Kiprotich @NathanKiproti20 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Asa Chelsea fan, I confidently speak it out that Potter should leave we want Tuchel back @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Asa Chelsea fan, I confidently speak it out that Potter should leave we want Tuchel back

CChsanga @CChsanga



Can't believe this is how the new owners decided to disrespect Tuchel

#NewChe Y'all still think Potter is the right man for the job 🤷🏾‍♂️Can't believe this is how the new owners decided to disrespect Tuchel Y'all still think Potter is the right man for the job 🤷🏾‍♂️ Can't believe this is how the new owners decided to disrespect Tuchel #NewChe

kaitie @kaitiefrancesca todd boehly, bring back thomas tuchel immediately wtf is this todd boehly, bring back thomas tuchel immediately wtf is this

CHIPONDA MWAGONGO @ChipondaHarris1



Potter replaced Tuchel



Koulibaly replaced Rudiger



Cucurella replaced Alonso



Auba replaced Timo Werner



None of these people can feet into their predecessor's shoes.



We need our old Chelsea.



Sack Potter NOW!



#PotterOut

#BringBackTuchel Todd Boehly replaced Roman AbramovicPotter replaced TuchelKoulibaly replaced RudigerCucurella replaced AlonsoAuba replaced Timo WernerNone of these people can feet into their predecessor's shoes.We need our old Chelsea.Sack Potter NOW! Todd Boehly replaced Roman AbramovicPotter replaced TuchelKoulibaly replaced RudigerCucurella replaced AlonsoAuba replaced Timo WernerNone of these people can feet into their predecessor's shoes. We need our old Chelsea.Sack Potter NOW!#PotterOut#BringBackTuchel

It is evident that a section of fans have run out of patience with Potter, who took charge of the club in September. It now remains to be seen if the club hierarchy will pay heed to the supporters and sack the Englishman just two months after hiring him.

Why did Chelsea sack Tuchel?

Tuchel took the reins at Stamford Bridge in January 2021, just a month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He went on to lead the English club to UEFA Champions League glory four months later.

The German tactician helped the London giants win three trophies during his time with them. However, the Premier League giants pulled the plug on him following a string of poor results earlier this season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit notably lost three and drew one of their first seven matches in all competitions this term. This prompted the club hierarchy to relieve Tuchel of his duties and hire Potter as the team's new boss.

