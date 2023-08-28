“Bring a City shirt next time” – Erling Haaland makes feelings clear as young fan approaches him to sign Liverpool shirt

Erling Haaland refused to sign a young fan's Liverpool shirt and told him to bring a Manchester City top next time if he wants an autograph.

Haaland, 23, recently made a trip to Norway to visit and give back to his first club, Bryne FK, where he spent 11 years before joining Molde in 2017. He was signing shirts for a group of youngsters when a young fan approached him wearing a black Liverpool top with Alisson Becker's name on the back.

Haaland refused to give an autograph and jokingly commented (h/t Daily Star):

"I can't sign a Liverpool shirt, I'm sorry! Bring a City shirt next time, and I'll give you an autograph."

Haaland was back in action for Manchester City this weekend, scoring once in his team's 2-1 league win over Sheffield United on August 27. He now has three goals in as many league games this term for the Cityzens, who are the only Premier League team with a perfect record after three games.

The Sky Blues' next task is a home league game against Fulham on September 2. Manchester City completed the league double over the Cottagers last season, with Haaland getting on the scoresheet both times.

The Norwegian star ended last campaign with 36 goals in 35 league games, setting the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Former Premier League manager compares Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai with Erling Haaland

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has said that Liverpool's signing of Dominik Szoboszlai is a bargain.

The Reds activated the £60 million release clause in the 22-year-old Hungary international's contract to sign him from RB Leipzig. According to Marsch, who managed both Haaland and Szoboszlai at RB Salzburg, it's a great deal for the Reds.

Comparing it with the £55 million Manchester City spent to activate Haaland's release clause at Borussia Dortmund last summer, Marsch told the Telegraph:

"Liverpool got a steal at £60 million (for Szoboszlai), just like Manchester City got a steal with Erling. Look, they are a different profile of footballer. Erling has the ability to change a game because he can score at will.

"His pace and power is different to anyone else around. Szobo has an elegance and technical ability to go with a physical package which make him unique. There are not many players with his physical stature who can run as he can with the intelligence."

Szoboszlai has featured in all three of his team's Premier League games this season. While he hasn't registered a goal contribution he has already won over fans with his intensity, vision and creativity.