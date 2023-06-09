"Bro has 0 faith in himself", "Not happening even if it's 5-0" - Fans on Twitter react as Manchester City star reveals 'perfect script' for UCL final

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips recently described his ideal script for the upcoming UEFA Champions League final, leading to an array of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Phillips has had to make do with a bit-part role this season since signing from Leeds United for £42 million last summer. A shoulder injury played its part in that, but the Englishman has largely just been unable to displace Rodri from City's starting XI.

This has seen him make just 21 appearances across competitions of which only four were starts and accumulate just 593 minutes on the pitch. When he has played, he has often come on as a substitute to help Manchester City add some energy to their midfield.

Phillips has now indicated that he wouldn't playing the same role in the Champions League final on Saturday, June 10, when his team take on Inter Milan. The former Leeds man described his ideal script for the match while speaking to TNT Sports, saying (as quoted by @City_Xtra on Twitter):

"For me, we start really well, get one or two goals quite early. And then in the 65th, 70th minute we get another goal, and then Pep [manager Pep Guardiola] decides to change a few players and I get to play..."

Fans on Twitter reacted to Phillips' comments with both humor and concern, with one of them tweeting:

"This is low-key the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. Bro has 0 faith in himself."

Another wrote:

"😭😭😭 omg bro not happening even [if] it’s 5-0 i reckon"

Here are some more reactions:

Phillips' minutes have evidently taken a major beating in his debut campaign for Manchester City. He notably played only 23 matches in his final season for Leeds as well due to injury issues. However, he accumulated 1,866 minutes - more than triple the 593 minutes he has received this season.

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a summer move away from Manchester City

Following his struggles this season, reports have emerged that Kalvin Phillips could move out of Manchester City just a season after signing until 2028.

90min reported in March that the Englishman was contemplating his future at the Etihad Stadium. They then reported last month that Liverpool and West Ham United were both interested in him.

The latter report further added the Hammers' interest in Phillips stems from their expectation that Declan Rice will leave the London Stadium this summer. City themselves are rumored to be in the running for Rice's signature should Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phillips depart the club.

