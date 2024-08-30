"Bro never disappoints to disappoint", "Malang Sarr was better" - Chelsea fans slam star after their 2-1 loss to Servette

Chelsea fans took to social media to slam defender Benoit Badiashile's performance in their 2-1 loss against Swiss side Servette in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier (August 29). Despite the loss in the second leg of the fixture, their 2-0 win from the first leg ensured their passage into the league phase, 3-2 on aggregate.

Since his arrival from Monaco for a reported €38 million in January 2023, Badiashile has endured a torrid time at Chelsea. Besides being hit with a spate of injuries that has kept him sidelined for almost 25 games, fans have labeled him a 'defensive liability' on multiple occasions.

In the game against Servette, it was no different. He was caught out of position for both of the opposition's goals, adding to the frustrations of the fans watching. @SportsarenatzTz wrote:

"Badiashille always proves his haters correct ...bro never disappoints to disappoint."

Referencing Chelsea's former French center-back who made just 21 appearances for the Blues between 2020 and 2024, @stylishamrit added:

"After seeing Badiashile I am convinced that Malang Sarr was a better centre back than him."

"Sell (Axel) Disasi and Badiashile... Leave Trev(oh) Chalobah," @CFCNewsReport opined.

"My patience is really thinning out with badiashile," @__mujii claimed.

"Badiashile should be sold asap," @Shallypiper wrote.

"Badiashile is a disaster. How he plays and Chalobah banished is beyond me. Utterly disastrous," @ahmadd_hussein_ wrote.

"Badiashile needs to leave Chelsea with immediate effect," @TobiAjayi15 asserted.

"Badiashile's contract should be terminated," @Blizylord wrote.

"Heads up, Badiashile should pack and goo," @CFC_thedragon wrote.

@simeontobi0 questioned, "After watching Badiashille's performance do you still want to sell Chalobah?"

"It's normal to suffer" - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts after securing spot in 2024-25 UECL league phase despite 2-1 loss vs Servette

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca claimed that his side 'deserved' to qualify for the league phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League. The Blues lost 2-1 to Swiss side Servette in the second leg of the qualifying play-off, but won the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Speaking to the club's official website after the game, the Italian tactician said:

"It’s normal to suffer a little bit. I was very worried about this game because these are tricky games.... We started very well. On and off the ball the team was very aggressive, we created four or five chances one-on-one with the keeper in the first half and if we were able to score again the game would have been finished."

"But that is football. They scored, it was a boost for them, but in the end I think we deserved to go through," Maresca concluded.

Chelsea's opponents in the league phase will be revealed in the UECL draw that takes place on Friday, August 30. Up next, the Blues will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1.

