Real Madrid fans on Twitter raved about Nacho Fernandez for his performance against Espanyol. Carlo Ancelotti's team managed to earn a 3-1 win in the La Liga home clash.

Joselu gave the visitors the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu in the eighth minute of the match. Los Blancos, however, managed to launch a strong comeback and Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Marco Asensio scored for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Nacho was the one player who caught the fans' attention for his display against the Catalan club. He made three clearances and wasn't dribbled past a single time during the match. The 33-year-old also completed 46 out of his 48 passes with a very impressive 96% accuracy rate. He even made two key passes and created one big chance.

Overall, it was an impressive display for the veteran. In 26 appearances, Nacho has helped Los Blancos keep 10 cleansheets across competitions this season. Since making his senior team debut in 2012, the academy product has now made 304 appearances for the esteemed football club.

One fan claimed Nacho's performance against Espanyol reminded him of club legend Marcelo. He wrote:

"Bro turned into prime Marcelo."

Another fan claimed that Nacho, whose contract is set to run out at the end of the season, needs to sign an extension to his deal ASAP. He wrote:

"Nacho needs to sign that contract renewal."

Los Blancos, meanwhile, temporarily closed the gap down on Barcelona to six points with the win. They now have 56 points from 25 league games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Nacho's performance during Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Espanyol:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to Kylian Mbappe rumors

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Despite being strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, Kylian Mbappe extended his stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The superstar's future at the Parisian club has once again become a subject of speculation after PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti was recently quizzed about Real Madrid potentially signing the French superstar. He replied, saying (via GOAL):

"Would I like to sign Mbappé? Ask me today, you can ask also in two weeks or three months — I will never answer this question."

While Real Madrid certainly have a star-studded squad in their ranks, signing Mbappe would be massive for the Spanish giants. Kylian Mbappe could finally become a worthy heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary number 7 shirt.

