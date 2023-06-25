Bruna Biancardi and Neymar announce gender of their kid shortly after PSG superstar comes clean for cheating 

Bruna Biancardi has announced that she and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar are expecting a baby girl.

The couple first announced news of Biancardi's pregnancy in April with a post on Instagram of her baby bump. They now know the gender of the baby will be female.

Bruna Biancardi, 29, posted a short video on her Instagram account of herself and Neymar, 31, both attending a gender reveal. The PSG forward's son Davi Lucca (Biancardi's stepson) presses a button to reveal pink confetti.

The Brazilian influencer wrote in the caption of the post:

"We were so looking forward to this moment... We can't wait to meet you in person, FILHAAAAA! You are our greatest gift!"

The announcement comes just days after the Parisian forward came clean about cheating on his partner. He uploaded an image of the pair on his Instagram account and wrote a lengthy apology to Biancardi:

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are believed to have first met at the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and started dating shortly after, per StyleCaster. The PSG forward already has one son Davi Lucca, 12, whose mother is his ex-partner Carolina Dantas.

The couple will now welcome a new baby girl into the family. Biancardi is yet to pubicly comment on the Brazilian international cheating on her.

PSG forward Neymar lost 80,000 followers after his confession of cheating on Bruna Biancardi

The Brazilian's social media following took a knock.

Neymar's admission of adultery led to the PSG attacker reportedly losing 80,000 followers on Instagram. The Brazilian has a massive following on the social platform, with 210 million fans currently following him.

He is 21st in the top 100 most followed Instagram accounts. His former Parisian teammate Lionel Messi is above him in third on 475 followers.

The Brazilian international's apology post to Bruna Biancardi has recieved 13.4 million likes to date. Yet, his admission clearly harmed his reputation after losing nearly 10,000 followers soon after.

Despite this, Neymar did recieve postiive responses from his inner circle. His father responded in the comments of that post:

"That's it son. ... life always keeps on teaching us. Congratulations (love)."

Meanwhile, his Selecao compatriot Thiago Silva's wife Belle also replied:

"Thats it In our intimacy, only we can have opinions. Happiness is individual and nobody has anything to do with it. You are beautiful. If you love each other, you are building a beautiful family and this is just the beginning."

The Parisian forward is currently enjoying the off-season ahead of pre-season which kicks off in July. Its fair to say he has a lot going on at home.

